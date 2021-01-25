During any big event or holiday, the Kansas City hospital makes sure to include its youngest patients in the celebrations

Kansas City Hospital Dresses NICU Babies Up in Chiefs Gear to Celebrate AFC Championship

Babies at the University of Kansas Health System

The Kansas City Chiefs' littlest fans are suited up and ready to go.

For the AFC Championship game on Sunday, the University of Kansas Health System's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit dressed up their young patients in Chiefs gear including knit hats.

According to a release from the hospital, the babies featured have "complex medical issues" and have become part of the health system's family.

During any big event or holiday, the Kansas City hospital makes sure to include its youngest patients in the celebrations. "It's especially fun to celebrate these moments when going through a pandemic," the hospital said in a release.

Luckily, the fan support worked: the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills from Arrowhead Stadium, 38-24.

The Chiefs were last year's Super Bowl champions, and with quarterback Patrick Mahomes returning from concussion protocol, the team was primed to make it to the big game for a second straight year.

