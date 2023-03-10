Otis Taylor, Former NFL Star and Super Bowl Champion, Dead at 80: 'Kind and Dedicated'

The wide receiver spent 11 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and helped them bring home their first Lombardi Trophy

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 10, 2023 09:53 PM
Chiefs great Otis Taylor dies at 80
Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty

Otis Taylor, who spent 11 seasons playing for the Kansas City Chiefs as a star wide receiver, died at the age of 80 on Thursday, as confirmed by the franchise.

Taylor spent his entire pro career with the Chiefs, starting in 1965. He was part of two AFL championship teams, was voted to the Pro Bowl after the AFL-NFL merger in 1971 and 1972 and was inducted into the Chiefs' ring of honor in 1982. He and Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson worked together to create one of the most formidable and legendary duos in the sport.

"Otis made my job easy," Dawson once said. "If you got the pass to Otis, you knew he'd catch it."

Perhaps Taylor's most memorable moment came in 1970, when he ran a breathtaking 46-yard touchdown in Super Bowl IV, securing a win for the Chiefs over the Minnesota Vikings.

"Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise," said Chiefs Chairman/CEO Clark Hunt in a statement. "He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy. He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position."

"Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community," he continued. "Otis' legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame."

Chiefs great Otis Taylor dies at 80
Focus on Sport/Getty

Taylor's family had been caring for him as he dealt with longtime repercussions of Parkinson's disease and dementia, according to the Associated Press.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite his impressive record, Taylor continually was denied a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a senior finalist in 2022, but didn't make it through to the final round of voting.

Related Articles
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and teammates celebrate during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Chug Beers and Take Shots at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
Chad Henne
Chiefs' Quarterback Chad Henne Announces Retirement After Super Bowl Win: 'Calling It a Career'
Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Las Vegas Love! Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Tight End Darren Waller — See the Photos
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl 2023 Win with Vince Lombardi Trophy — and a WWE Belt!
Chainsmokers, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Party with The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Win
Jerome Bettis attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Says He Briefly Considered Retirement Before Winning 2006 Super Bowl
Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans smiles as he heads off the field prior to for the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Heisman Winner Caleb Williams Wants to Play for the Miami Dolphins: 'Probably My Number 1 Spot'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Terry Bradshaw after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Terry Bradshaw Faces Backlash for 2023 Super Bowl Post-Game Remarks to Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'