Otis Taylor, Former NFL Star and Super Bowl Champion, Dead at 80: 'Kind and Dedicated'

Otis Taylor, who spent 11 seasons playing for the Kansas City Chiefs as a star wide receiver, died at the age of 80 on Thursday, as confirmed by the franchise.

Taylor spent his entire pro career with the Chiefs, starting in 1965. He was part of two AFL championship teams, was voted to the Pro Bowl after the AFL-NFL merger in 1971 and 1972 and was inducted into the Chiefs' ring of honor in 1982. He and Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson worked together to create one of the most formidable and legendary duos in the sport.

"Otis made my job easy," Dawson once said. "If you got the pass to Otis, you knew he'd catch it."

Perhaps Taylor's most memorable moment came in 1970, when he ran a breathtaking 46-yard touchdown in Super Bowl IV, securing a win for the Chiefs over the Minnesota Vikings.

"Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise," said Chiefs Chairman/CEO Clark Hunt in a statement. "He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy. He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position."

"Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community," he continued. "Otis' legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame."

Taylor's family had been caring for him as he dealt with longtime repercussions of Parkinson's disease and dementia, according to the Associated Press.

Despite his impressive record, Taylor continually was denied a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a senior finalist in 2022, but didn't make it through to the final round of voting.