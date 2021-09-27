Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Stable, 'Doing Well' Following Post-Game Hospitalization

The Kansas City Chiefs said that head coach Andy Reid is in stable condition after he was hospitalized following Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was hospitalized after falling ill at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following the Chiefs' 30-24 loss, Reid, 63, was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. The official Twitter account for the Chiefs released a statement Sunday night, sharing that the coach was "doing well."

"Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game," the team wrote. "He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition."

Though Reid didn't attend the post-game news conference, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and special teams coordinator Dave Toub both told reporters that Reid spoke to the team after the game before going to the hospital.

"He just wasn't feeling well after the game," Toub said, the NFL reports. "He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, 'You have to quit the turnovers.'"

According to the NFL, Reid was feeling dehydrated throughout the game. However, the team did not release any further details about his condition.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu later shared well wishes to his coach after the game, writing, "I'm praying for my Head Coach & I'm hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I've been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!"

