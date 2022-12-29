Kamila Valieva Recreates Viral 'Wednesday' Dance in Figure Skating Routine Inspired by Netflix Hit

It was two snaps for Kamila Valieva at the 2023 Russian Figure Staking Championships this month.

The 16-year-old athlete took home the silver in the women's senior championship division for her routine, which paid homage to the hit Netflix series Wednesday with a move-for-move recreation of Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday Addams dance.

Video of Valieva's set lit up social media not long after her performance at the competition, which ran from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

For her routine, Valieva dressed as Ortega's Wednesday, down her signature pigtails and the ruffled dress the character wore to the school's dance in the show's fourth episode.

She began her number emerging onto the ice from outside the edge of the rink, even painting her hand to look Thing, the Addams Family's beloved character.

After skating around to Danny Elfman's theme from Wednesday, the music then transitioned to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" — the song that played during the dance scene — and Valieva into the very unique moves that Ortega famously choreographed herself.

From there, Valieva embraced the TikTok dance trend that's been spurred by Wednesday's moves, set to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary."

Gaga has gotten in on the fun too, sharing a video of herself earlier this month dressing in gothic schoolgirl gear and mimicking Ortega's dance. "BLOODY WEDNESDAY," the Grammy and Oscar winner captioned the clip on TikTok.

"Slay Wednesday! 💋" she added on Twitter, responding to the official Wednesday account. "You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉)."

Alexander Vilf / Sputnik via AP

Valieva's free skate nabbed her the top spot among her competitors, but when mixed with her short program, the young skater landed behind 15-year-old rival Sofia Akateva.

It's a strong comeback for Valieva, who last February was at the center of controversy at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics when it was revealed she had reportedly tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine months earlier. Two other, not-banned heart medications were also found in her sample.

Part of Valieva's attorney's argument in her defense was that the banned drug entered her body accidentally and likely belonged to her grandfather, as he takes trimetazidine, according to Russian website The Dossier Center, USA Today reported.

Kamila Valieva competes in figure skating competition 2022. Getty

Ultimately, the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined she could keep competing, citing in part the fact that she was still a minor.

By that point, she had already amazed fans with the quadruple jump she did twice on the ice — a move that helped the Russian Olympic Committee receive a gold medal at the event.

But the doping controversy clouding the second half of the individual event, where, in her free skate, Valieva made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes, slipping and falling all across the ice, and ended in fourth place.

That result left the anguished, then-15-year-old visibly distraught, breaking down in tears.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.