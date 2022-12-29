Entertainment Sports Kamila Valieva Recreates Viral 'Wednesday' Dance in Figure Skating Routine Inspired by Netflix Hit The Russian figure skater recreated Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega's now infamous moves By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 29, 2022 06:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Alexander Vilf / Sputnik via AP It was two snaps for Kamila Valieva at the 2023 Russian Figure Staking Championships this month. The 16-year-old athlete took home the silver in the women's senior championship division for her routine, which paid homage to the hit Netflix series Wednesday with a move-for-move recreation of Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday Addams dance. Video of Valieva's set lit up social media not long after her performance at the competition, which ran from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25. For her routine, Valieva dressed as Ortega's Wednesday, down her signature pigtails and the ruffled dress the character wore to the school's dance in the show's fourth episode. Jenna Ortega Reveals She Filmed Wednesday Dance Number While Sick with COVID She began her number emerging onto the ice from outside the edge of the rink, even painting her hand to look Thing, the Addams Family's beloved character. After skating around to Danny Elfman's theme from Wednesday, the music then transitioned to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" — the song that played during the dance scene — and Valieva into the very unique moves that Ortega famously choreographed herself. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. From there, Valieva embraced the TikTok dance trend that's been spurred by Wednesday's moves, set to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary." Gaga has gotten in on the fun too, sharing a video of herself earlier this month dressing in gothic schoolgirl gear and mimicking Ortega's dance. "BLOODY WEDNESDAY," the Grammy and Oscar winner captioned the clip on TikTok. "Slay Wednesday! 💋" she added on Twitter, responding to the official Wednesday account. "You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉)." Will There Be a Wednesday Season 2? What We Know So Far Alexander Vilf / Sputnik via AP Valieva's free skate nabbed her the top spot among her competitors, but when mixed with her short program, the young skater landed behind 15-year-old rival Sofia Akateva. It's a strong comeback for Valieva, who last February was at the center of controversy at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics when it was revealed she had reportedly tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine months earlier. Two other, not-banned heart medications were also found in her sample. Part of Valieva's attorney's argument in her defense was that the banned drug entered her body accidentally and likely belonged to her grandfather, as he takes trimetazidine, according to Russian website The Dossier Center, USA Today reported. Teen at Center of Doping Controversy Breaks Down, Other Skaters in Tears After Shocking Women's Event Kamila Valieva competes in figure skating competition 2022. Getty Kamila Valieva Falls Multiple Times During Women's Figure Skating Final amid Doping Scandal Ultimately, the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined she could keep competing, citing in part the fact that she was still a minor. By that point, she had already amazed fans with the quadruple jump she did twice on the ice — a move that helped the Russian Olympic Committee receive a gold medal at the event. But the doping controversy clouding the second half of the individual event, where, in her free skate, Valieva made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes, slipping and falling all across the ice, and ended in fourth place. That result left the anguished, then-15-year-old visibly distraught, breaking down in tears. Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.