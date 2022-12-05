World Series Champ Justin Verlander Signs $86 Million Deal with the New York Mets: Reports

The 39-year-old pitcher helped the Houston Astros win a second World Series championship in November

Published on December 5, 2022 05:11 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock (13522326c) Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, October 28, 2022. 2022 World Series, Houston, Texas, United States - 28 Oct 2022
Justin Verlander. Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the New York Mets worth $86 million, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause and the third-year option worth $35 million, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The third year vests as a player option if Verlander throws 140 innings in 2024.

The 39-year-old pitcher helped the Houston Astros win the World Series earlier this year and according to ESPN, which also reported the big signing, he had the lowest ERA across MLB. He was the unanimous winner of this year's Cy Young Award, his third time winning the coveted title.

After winning the World Series in November, Verlander opted to become a free agent, instead of staying with Astros and getting the $25 million salary he would have earned next year.

Verlander joins Max Scherzer on the Mets, filling the hole left by Jacob deGrom, who officially signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Verlander only played in one game in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season due an elbow injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery, more formally known as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction. But upon his return in 2022, Verlander had top notch stats leading to winning the Cy Young Award and the World Series.

Last season, the Mets went 101–61 under manager Buck Showalter and are largely considered to be a real contender in the National League in the 2023 season.

Verlander is married to model Kate Upton, and the couple — who also have a 4-year-old daughter, Genevieve — celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November.

In 2018, the ace pitcher talked to Bleacher Report about his relationship with Upton, and how she helped to guide him through his public and private struggles as an athlete. The two began dating in 2014 as Verlander worked to recover from an injury he feared would result in the end of his career.

"I don't like to talk to people about being hurt," Verlander said at the time. "As athletes, you're not supposed to… But [Upton] was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist. Somebody I could trust with… worries about my career. Worries about, Can I make it? Worries about what I'm going through to get back."

