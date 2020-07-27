The Houston Astros player disputes reports that he will be out for the rest of the season

Justin Verlander Out Indefinitely with Forearm Strain: 'Hopeful' That He Will 'Return Soon'

Just a few days into Major League Baseball's new season, Justin Verlander is out indefinitely with a forearm strain.

On Sunday, the Houston Astros player, 34, disputed a report stating he would be out for the rest of the season due to the injury, instead, reassuring fans that he would hopefully "return soon."

"The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate," he shared on Twitter. "There is a forearm strain ... I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes."

Over the weekend, The Houston Chronicle cited two sources stating Verlander would have to miss the rest of the season. The report also stated that team manager Dusty Baker told the outlet Verlander was diagnosed with a forearm strain and will be out for “a couple weeks” but would not say if the starting pitcher would be out for the season.

"It’s a forearm strain, and he’s shut down for a couple weeks, and we’ll reevaluate at that time," Baker said. "That’s all I can tell you."

Per Baker, Verlander first told the team his arm was “a little tender" during his season-opening start against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

“He wanted to go some more,” Baker told the Chronicle. “He was throwing the ball well. He came over and said, ‘Hey, man, my arm is a little tender.’ That’s when we took him out."

“You see he was throwing the ball great. It was kind of a shock to all of us," Baker added, noting that Verlander threw six innings of two-run baseball, totaling 73 pitches that game.

After reporting the pain, Verlander underwent an MRI on Saturday, Baker said.

The pitcher's latest injury comes after he underwent groin surgery in March. According to the Chronicle, he also suffered a lat injury in spring training.

Baker told ESPN that he didn't know who would start in place of Verlander during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.