Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Sink Putts with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: 'Great Times'
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce swapped footballs for golf clubs over the weekend as the two NFL stars competed in the 8AM Golf Invitational hosted by singer Justin Timberlake.
Mahomes, 26, and Kelce, 32, pulled out a close win over actors Chace Crawford and Kathryn Newton. The NFL duo shot 18-under par and won the tournament by just one shot.
The three-day event, hosted by 8AM Gold partner and Timberlake, took place at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. Swimmer Michael Phelps, ScHoolboy Q, Chandler Parsons and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon were also in attendance.
Mahomes told attendees that he'd be interested in competing in the tournament again and described the event as a "great time" while accepting his trophy alongside his Kansas City teammate.
"Justin, appreciate you having us out here and let's run this back next year," the superstar quarterback added to his victory speech.
The NFL stars were all smiles in Fallon's Instagram Reel as the group hit the golf course with Timberlake. "The vibes were legendary," Kelce told his followers in an Instagram story.
"Great times," Mahomes added to his Instagram story sharing Fallon's video from the star-studded tournament.
Timberlake, 41, shared an Instagram Reel with his followers as well, going with Leo Sayer's "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" for the soundtrack to the fun-filled day.
During an interview with NBC following the win, Timberlake said that his upcoming album is "about 80 percent done." Mahomes jokingly asked Timberlake if he could snag a feature on the singer's next album. "Let's go," Timberlake replied.
"Let's get on it then," Mahomes joked.
Mahomes will return to the Wynn Las Vegas golf course on June 1 where he and Josh Allen will team up to compete against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady for TNT's The Match.