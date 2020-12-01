"Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad," said Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas Says Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie, 11, Talks Trash on Golf Course: 'Always Wants to Beat Me’

Justin Thomas now has two Woods to look out for on the course.

The PGA Tour pro told ESPN this week that pal Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods, 11, is just as competitive as his iconic father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For some reason, Charlie just always wants to beat me," Thomas, 27, said. "It doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad."

Later this month, Tiger, 44, and Charlie will team up to compete in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Grande Lakes) from Dec. 17-20, according to PGA.

The championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, is designed to bring together PGA Tour and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team.

Thomas will also be among the 20 teams participating, playing with his coach and father Mike Thomas.

Though it is not yet confirmed whether the Thomas family and the Woods will play together, Thomas told ESPN, "It will be fun. We'll have that, like, inner tournament within a tournament, try to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun."

Thomas also told ESPN while chatting at the Mayakoba Golf Classic that Tiger had told him Charlie really wanted to play in the tournament. He explained, "Tiger and I talked about it a bunch."

When news of their participation was announced, Tiger told the PGA in a statement, "I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together."