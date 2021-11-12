Justin Thomas said that pal Tiger Woods is "able to be a dad" again after suffering injuries in a car accident, which he asserted "is most important"

Justin Thomas Says That Friend Tiger Woods Won't Try for Pro Golf Return 'If He Can't Play Well'

Tiger Woods is doing well, and exploring his future in professional golf, according to pal Justin Thomas.

Fellow golfer Thomas spoke about Woods while appearing on the No Laying Up podcast, teasing that the iconic athlete is "still his sarcastic ass h--- self" after surviving a scary single-vehicle rollover car crash in February.

"He's doing well, especially all things considered. I mean, it's Groundhog Day," Thomas said. "Every day's the exact same thing for him. But at least he's able to — pictures are going around of him at [his son] Charlie's tournament, [his daughter] Sam's soccer tournaments here and there. He's able to be a dad somewhat again, which is most important."

As for a return to the PGA Tour for Woods, the 28-year-old admitted, "I don't know."

"I mean, I know that he's going to try," explained the 2017 PGA Championship winner. "I just, I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy that's like, he's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like 'Alright, I'm gonna give [the Masters] a try this year.' Like that's not really gonna be him, at least to my understanding, or from what I know of him."

Continued Thomas, "I think he knows that there's a pretty good chance that that was the last chance he really ever had, before that, of making another run, but at the same time, I know how determined he is and I know he's going to want to at least try to give something again."

Thomas said he "obviously" hopes Woods is able to return to golf, but knows that for his friend, the "No. 1 priority" is to focus on being a dad to Charlie, 12, and Sam, 14, "and the rest of this is a bonus."

The golfer's comments are in line with what a source told PEOPLE earlier this year, noting that "being a dad has helped [Woods] stay focused on his recovery."

Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg, including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones, in the February car crash in California.

During the February accident, Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider, cut through a tree and landed alongside the road. According to the documents previously obtained by CNN, Woods told police following the crash that he had no recollection of driving or how the accident happened.

In October, the same source told PEOPLE that Woods "has worked very hard in physical therapy. ... He has had an incredible recovery."

Another insider said at the time that Woods was "feeling strong and healthy and optimistic that he'll be able to return to tour."