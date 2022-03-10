The champion golfer also tells PEOPLE about his number one request for the couple's upcoming nuptials: no phones

Justin Thomas' Fiancée Is Taking Lead on Wedding Planning as He Says She Makes Him 'Better Person'

Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski and the Wadley Cup after winning during the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3 on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois

Justin Thomas is focused on the greens while his bride-to-be tackles all things wedding.

Thomas spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the 2022 Players Championship, and hinted a bit at what his nuptials with longtime love and fiancée Jillian Wisniewski might look like.

"As I've learned from a lot of my good friends, I'm doing a great job as I'm getting out of the way, letting Jill do her thing," joked Thomas, 28.

Thomas and Wisniewski had been dating for about five years when their engagement was announced last fall. Wisniewski often appears on Thomas' Instagram page, and she's regularly photographed supporting her now-fiancé at his events.

While he's happy to let Wisniewski take the reins, Thomas said there is at least one aspect of their big day he cares deeply about: "No phones, that was my number one thing."

"I want people to be in the moment and I want just — this day and age, it seems like everything everybody does, you got to have it on video or have it on pictures," Thomas explained. "And I just want everyone there to enjoy their time and be in the moment, as opposed to watching it on their screen. That was was a big thing for me."

There will also, of course, be a "solid DJ" too, he noted.

More than anything, Thomas is just looking forward to making it "official" with Wisniewski.

"We feel like we already [are married] because of how long we've been together and she's such a, just a great influence on me," he praised his future wife. "I mean, she truly makes me a better person and every time being around her brings out a better side of me."