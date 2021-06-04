Mike Visacki went viral in April after a video showed him in tears as he told his father that he qualified for the PGA Tour for the first time

Justin Thomas Reveals Why He Gave Financial Contribution to Mike Visacki After Viral Video: ‘It Hit Home’

Justin Thomas is opening up about why he decided to write a check to PGA Tour newbie Mike Visacki.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old professional golfer told reporters that he was touched seeing the emotional Visacki displayed when he qualified for his first-ever PGA Tour event.

"I just felt it was so refreshing and great to see and how genuine his excitement and emotions were," Thomas said at the Memorial, according to a clip shared by the Gold Channel.

Video of Visacki's reaction went viral back in April, after Visacki sunk a 20-foot putt to earn a spot at the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Florida.

The Florida native, 27, turned pro in 2013, according to USA Today, but had never qualified for a PGA Tour event until then. And one of the first things he did to celebrate was call his father to tell him the news, breaking down into tears in the process.

"I made it," Visacki told his father on the phone call.

After seeing the clip, Thomas showed his appreciation, writing Visacki a check for an undisclosed amount at the end of May so that he could continue to pursue his dreams in the sport.

He explained, "For some reason, it hit home to me and it just was like, man, you know, this is a dude who's been grinding for a long time and there's a lot of people, not just him, that are doing that, but I just wanted to help in a little way."

Initially, Thomas and Visacki were going to play a practice round of golf but the weather wouldn't allow that to happen so the Thomas decided to give the PGA Tour newbie money instead.

"I want to be helpful more than just money. I told him, I'm like, dude, if you ever want advice, if you ever want to pick my brain, you ever just want to talk, I'm here for you," Thomas said, per the Golf Channel. "I'm happy to help."