The 28-year-old golfer is preparing to, hopefully, defend his title at the Players Championship in Florida

Justin Thomas on Why a 'Great Support System' and Being a Little 'Selfish' Have Improved His Play

As Justin Thomas prepares for a return to TPC Sawgrass this weekend, he's reflecting on how he's grown since last March, when he emerged victorious at the 2021 Players Championship with a −14 finish.

The 28-year-old golfer — still eying a Majors win — says he's trying to approach this year's Players much the same as he did in 2021. He admits holding the defending champion title comes with additional pressure, though: "I guess people maybe want a little bit more of you during the week or whatever it might be."

"But at the end of the day, when I get on the property, I'm there to try to win a golf tournament and I'm doing everything I can to prepare," he explains.

Part of that preparation involves being "a little selfish sometimes," Thomas explains — but he's "trying to do everything I possibly can to try to be the best golfer that I can be."

He's focused on practicing specific skills, balancing time between the course and the gym, and working on his mental fitness.

"Then once you get out there, it's just kind of getting engulfed in the process and just taking it one shot at time and not worrying about the future," he tells PEOPLE, "because really the only thing you can control or do anything about is the next shot."

Not stressing is easier said than done, of course. Like many other athletes who have spoken out about the pressures of competing on the professional level, Thomas admits he's gone through tough times — including last year.

"I kind of went through that a little bit last year, where I got in a pretty bad space mentally, and it's hard," says Thomas. "It's not like something you can just flip a switch and you feel better all of a sudden. And I think people are starting to realize that sometimes you need to work on that just as much as you do your certain profession."

Luckily, he has a "great support system" waiting in the wings — including his newly-minted fiancée Jillian Wisniewski ("I'm doing a great job as I'm getting out of the way of [wedding planning]," he jokes).

As for what happens this weekend, if anything, Thomas says he knows he's stronger physically, and always improving on the course.