Golf Pro Justin Thomas Claps Back at Commenter Who Called Him a ‘Trust Fund Baby’

Justin Thomas has responded to an Instagram commenter who called the golf champion a “trust fund baby.”

Golf Digest shared a photo of Thomas’ father, Mike Thomas, snapping a picture of his son’s swing during the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, Tuesday. The outlet captioned the photo “JT’s dad knows it’s all about the angles.”

“Golf’s version of a trust fund baby. ‘My daddy ran a country club and taught me my swing,’ ” one Instagram user commented on the post.

Justin, 27, then clapped back — as captured by Comments by Athletes: “My dad did run a country club and is a great teacher but still probably couldn’t help you break 90 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Justin’s close connection to his father, a PGA teaching professional at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky, has been well-documented. In an interview with PGA TOUR last month, Mike, 60, revealed how he helps Justin practice in the early mornings before he plays in a tournament.

“I'm at 90, 95 percent of his events,” he said. “It's a fabulous life for one reason: You get to watch your child do something they have a passion for. That is kind of – that's the only reason. If you go and watch your son do surgery all the time, or win legal cases, the joy of any parent or father is to watch your child, whether it's a girl or boy, have a passion for something.”

Earlier in the interview, Mike opened up about teaching Justin golf from a young age.

“It would be seven at night, and we’d play three holes and we'd gamble. If he was 8 years old we'd play for a dollar, and I was giving him s--- and he was giving me s---,” he shared. “But he liked it.”