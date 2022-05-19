The champion golfer shared fans' concerns over the steep prices of concessions at this year's PGA Championship

Justin Thomas Calls Out $18 Beer Prices at PGA Championship: 'Gotta Treat the Fans Better'

Sports fans are no strangers to the steep cost of concessions when watching their favorite athletes compete, but the prices at this year's PGA Championship have even golfer Justin Thomas speaking out.

Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio reported that the price of one beer at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, tournament will set fans back at least $18, while signature cocktails are $19. The budget-friendly option for alcohol would be a $13 glass of wine, according to DiMeglio.

When Thomas, 29, caught wind of the steep prices, he sided with fans, urging the event to offer more affordable options. "$18 (!!!!!!) for a beer…uhhh what," he wrote in a quote tweet of Golfweek's article.

Thomas continued, "Gotta treat the fans better than that!"

The golfer's followers agreed that the prices were high, with some even deciding that they'll no longer attend the event due to the expensive concessions.

One Twitter user wrote "I live a few hours away and I was gonna go. But not now just on sheer principle."

PGA Championship concession Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

PEOPLE reached out to a representative for the PGA Championship for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The PGA Championship continues today at the Southern Hills Championship Course. Rory McIlroy has the lead in the first round as of Thursday afternoon with Matt Kuchar in second place.

Noticeably absent from the tournament is 2021 champion Phil Mickelson, who opted not to compete amid recent controversies. Mickelson has won six PGA Tour majors.