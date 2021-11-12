Pro Golfer Justin Thomas Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski and the Wadley Cup after winning during the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3 on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois

Justin Thomas is engaged to Jillian Wisniewski!

The professional golfer, 28, announced the happy news during his appearance on the No Laying Up podcast Wednesday.

Speaking about his plans for the upcoming holiday season, Thomas said that he and his "new fiancée" were planning on spending Thanksgiving in Nashville with family.

"We have a place in Nashville we're going to go for Thanksgiving," he said. "Me and my new fiancée, Jill, her family's going."

One of the hosts asked Thomas if his engagement was public information yet, to which the athlete responded that it was not. He alluded to the timing of the proposal — "Remember a couple weeks ago, I told you I couldn't do something?" — but didn't share details.

According to PGATour.com, Thomas and Wisniewski have been dating for about five years. Wisniewski often appears on Thomas' Instagram page, and she's regularly photographed supporting her now-fiancé at his events.

Elsewhere in the No Laying Up podcast, Thomas spoke about his friend and fellow golfer Tiger Woods, who he said is "doing well" nine months after his single-vehicle rollover car crash in February.

Thomas said that he's unsure if Woods will return to the PGA after the accident.

"I mean, I know that he's going to try," the 2017 PGA Championship winner said. "I just, I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy that's like, he's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like 'Alright, I'm gonna give [the Masters] a try this year.' Like that's not really gonna be him, at least to my understanding, or from what I know of him."

"I think he knows that there's a pretty good chance that that was the last chance he really ever had, before that, of making another run, but at the same time, I know how determined he is and I know he's going to want to at least try to give something again," he said.

Thomas said he "obviously" hopes Woods is able to return to golf, but knows that for his friend, the "No. 1 priority" is to focus on being a dad to Charlie, 12, and Sam, 14, "and the rest of this is a bonus."

Earlier this year, Thomas spoke with PEOPLE after winning his 14th PGA Tour title — and how the return of fans helped him to victory.