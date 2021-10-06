The NFL shared a letter written by a young Justin Herbert who declared he would be a football player in Los Angeles

Justin Herbert Manifested His NFL Career on the L.A. Chargers as a 9-Year-Old

Justin Herbert had big dreams that came true.

The NFL shared a photo on Instagram of a letter written by now 23-year-old Herbert when he was nine, in which he shared his goals of playing in the league after Monday's Los Angeles Chargers victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"When I grow up I am going to be a professional football player," the fourth-grader declared.

In another line, the Eugene, Oregon, native said, "I am going to live in Los Angeles."

Justin herbert Credit: Justin herbert / instagram

The Chargers starting quarterback also said at the time that he hoped to be 6'3" when he grew up. He now staggers at 6'6" — exceeding his expectations.

"But seriously called his shot that's dope," one person commented.

Another person admitted, "As a Broncos fan, it is very difficult to hate on Herbert."

"Dreams really come true," a fan said.

Among his other thoughts at 9 years old were that he wanted three kids and a family dog. He also stated he "hates broccoli soup or fish pizza" — the latter of which raised eyebrows in the comments section.

Justin Herbert Justin Herbert | Credit: Harry How/Getty

The NFL post comes days after the quarterback's 19th starting game, during which Herbert scored three touchdowns in the defeat against the Raiders, 28-14.

The 2020 reigning NFL Rookie of the Year also made history as the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to complete 500 passes before his 20th start, NFL research reported.

Following the game, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley commended Herbert on his skills.