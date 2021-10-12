Justin Bieber Narrates NHL Video Ahead of Season Opener

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber dedicated a music video for "Hold On" to his favorite hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs

Justin Bieber is helping the National Hockey League ring in the 2021-2022 season!

On Tuesday, the league marked the start of its first season since announcing its new partnership with ESPN, bringing National Hockey Night back to television for the first time since 2004.

For the special occasion, the NHL recruited the "Peaches" singer, 27, to get fans excited. In a short video posted to the league's social media, Bieber narrates over clips from past National Hockey Nights.

"It was the perfect pair of sport and sound," he says. "A crescendo of power, precision, and passion."

And it seems there's more Bieber where that came from! In the post, the NHL promised that the pop star will appear in some capacity on ESPN before the games begin Tuesday night.

Bieber is a longtime hockey fan, having played the sport from a very young age. Earlier this year, he dedicated a music video for "Hold On" to his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The video, which he called a "love letter" to the team, features footage on the ice and behind the scenes at the Scotiabank Arena during a match with the players.

Last year, Bieber even gave a lesson in his favorite sport to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show to celebrate the release of his album Changes.

After they made it onto the rink, Fallon proudly expressed his assumed knowledge of skating basics, telling his guest, "Pizza, French fries, pizza, French fries."

"No, that's skiing," said Bieber, leading Fallon into the right position before speeding off to demonstrate a few quick practice drills on the ice.