Justin Bieber Designs Alternate 'Next Gen' Jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Bieber and his clothing company, drew house, helped design a new uniform for the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the NHL organization’s Next Gen game on March 23

Justin Bieber has teamed up with the Toronto Maple Leafs for an exciting new collaboration!

The Canadian-born singer, 28, designed a new alternate jersey for the NHL team in honor of the organization's annual Next Gen game on Wednesday. Bieber's clothing company, drew house, is also a part of the collab.

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater," Bieber said in a press release. "I'm grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans."

Designed in partnership with adidas and the National Hockey League, the unique and fashion-forward reversible sweater — the first of its kind in North American professional sports — features a black and blue color combination, showcasing "the classic primary crest with a shibori-inspired print and the Toronto skyline subtly woven into the bands on the arms of the sweater."

Fans who choose to wear the sweater on the reverse side will see a drew house-inspired design featuring a gold trim and "elements of the drew house motif inside the classic Maple Leaf logo."

The new jersey design is the organization's 15th alternate uniform in club history.

"We are excited to be able to take Next Gen to another level with this special uniform designed with our next generation in mind," said Brendan Shanahan, Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor. "The opportunity to collaborate with Justin and drew house to create such a unique alternate sweater will make it even more special for our fans and the team."

The Maple Leafs introduced the Next Gen games about five years ago to bring fans of all ages together through the team and the game of hockey.

"Since its inception during our 100th anniversary celebrations in 2017, the Next Gen game has become an annual team event where all our fans, young and old come together to celebrate, and in some cases introduce and share their passion with our next generation of Maple Leafs fans," explained Shanahan.