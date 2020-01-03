Justin Bieber Accepts Hockey Shoot-Out Challenge from NHL Goalie Jordan Binnington

NHL star Jordan Binnington challenged Justin Bieber to a hockey face-off — and the pop star raised the stakes.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner, 25, shared a series of clips on Instagram that demonstrated his prowess in the hockey rink, scoring goals and celebrating with victory dances on skates afterward.

“Like my wife always says…. I got good hands,” he captioned one of the videos that showed him getting the puck past the goalie. “Fact” his wife, Hailey Baldwin, commented.

Also in the comment section was Binnington, 26, a goaltender for the St. Louis Blues who jested Bieber with a challenge: “10 breakaways me vs you. You score one on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde.”

Days later, Bieber — who released his first solo single in four years, “Yummy,” on Friday — posted a screenshot of the wager, heightening the challenge with a bet of his own.

“How bout 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it,” the singer proposed to the hockey star, who has yet to respond.

Bieber, a Canada native, is an avid hockey fan known to take to the ice himself from time to time.

Just last week, the artist took his 10-year-old brother Jaxon for a day spent on the ice with several players from the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team.

Bieber chronicled their outing at the rink with a series of Instagram photos, including a sweet snap in which he plants a kiss on Jaxon’s head as the brothers stand before players Tyson Barrie, 28, Mitch Marner, 22, and Auston Matthews, 22.

“The boys,” Bieber captioned the photo.

He then shared a second photo from the rink that featured him posing on the ice with Barrie, Marner and Matthews, plus more than a dozen other players.

“Got out on the ice with all of my childhood hockey buddies oh and these 3 legends @marner_93 @austonmatthews and @tysonbarrie4,” he wrote.