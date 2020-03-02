Julian Edelman Sits Courtside with Tom Brady, Teases Quarterback Is 'Coming Back' to Patriots

Tom Brady‘s NFL future may still be up in the air — but pal Julian Edelman is having a little fun with it all.

On Saturday, the NFL stars attended a college basketball game in Syracuse, New York, watching the home team take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. When Edelman, 33, noticed they’d attracted the attention of a TV camera at their seats, the New England Patriots wide receiver joked about Brady’s ambiguous plans heading into the upcoming season — will he stay or will he go?

“He’s coming back,” said Edelman in a clip that aired on ESPN. “He’s coming back.”

After putting Brady, 42, on the spot during the broadcast, Edelman laughed as the star quarterback shook his head at the interjection.

Edelman has been open about his pleas to keep Brady on the Patriots’ roster as the athlete could venture to a new team amid his upcoming free agency. On Feb. 4, Edelman tweeted a Say Anything–inspired message to his teammate, writing, “Baby come back @TomBrady.”

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen — who told fans that even she doesn’t “know where I’m going to be living this year” as her husband’s plans were still unclear — reportedly moved their family from Massachusetts to Greenwich, Connecticut, in January.

According to ESPN last month, Brady “is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season.”

The outlet reported that the longtime Patriots star “is evaluating the NFL landscape with the intention of departing,” according to sources.

However, in January, Brady alluded that he’d be returning to the New England team when he wrote on Instagram: “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

The courtside teasing is all in good fun for Edelman and Brady, who have become close friends since sharing the field together.

After the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019, the two enjoyed a fun-filled getaway to Walt Disney World in Florida, where they rode rides together and got into character to show off their Star Wars fandom.

“These are not the droids you are looking for…” Edelman captioned a photo of the two at the time, both wearing Jedi garb and holding up lightsabers.