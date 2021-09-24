Julian Edelman Says Oct. 3 Game Between Tom Brady and Patriots Like Watching 'Divorced Parents'

The New England Patriots will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3

It may not be the Super Bowl, but Tom Brady's upcoming return to New England to take on the Patriots is turning out to be one of the biggest talking points of the season so far for NFL fans.

On Oct. 3, Brady will be making his return to Foxborough for the first time since leaving the Patriots, his team of 20 years, to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Even Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, admits it's "going to be weird" seeing the quarterback at Gillette Stadium in another team's uniform.

"It's like going to a family barbeque or like a basketball game and both your — you're the stepkid or your the kid that has divorced parents — your mom and dad are there and you'd don't know how to react," Edelman, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, told WLNE.

"Are they going to fight? Are they not going to fight? So it's going to be interesting, but I'm excited," he added. "Who's not excited for it? It's going to be an exciting game."

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Tom Brady and Julian Edelman | Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

But Edelman doesn't want to play favorites. In fact, when asked which side he wants to win, Edelman said he wants both teams to do well — though he did briefly reveal who he's going for before later walking back the choice.

"I hope Tom does great, I hope everyone stays healthy, I hope [Rob Gronkowski] does great, I hope that it's just a high scoring battle," Edelman told the news station. "Maybe Little Mac [Patriots quarterback Mac Jones] comes out, who knows?"

"I want the Patriots to win, but I want them to do well, Gronk and Tom," he said, "so we'll see."

Brady and coach Patriots Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls together. But as Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., hinted at in an interview earlier this week, his son felt the time had come to leave New England at the start of 2020.

"Damn right," Brady Sr. said on NBC's Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast. "Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that's a pretty good year."

Despite the breakup, Brady Sr. said the family was looking forward to returning to the place they created so many great memories.

"Very nostalgic," Brady Sr. said on the podcast. "That was our home for 20 years. The fans embraced Tommy, the city embraced Tommy and the team embraced Tommy for a while. And so, when he comes home it's gonna be a real treat that he spent 20 years making his mark in Boston. We owe a lot to the Patriots and a lot to Boston."