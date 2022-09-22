Julian Edelman Jokingly Chides Tom Brady Over Buccaneers' Latest Signing: 'I Didn't Get a Call!'

Julian Edelman is keeping receipts.

While appearing on Paramount Plus' Inside the NFL, the former Super Bowl MVP joked that he didn't "want to talk" about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing wide receiver 33-year-old Cole Beasley to their practice squad.

Edelman hinted that he was a little jealous that his old friend and former quarterback on the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, didn't reach out to him about the position.

"I don't wanna talk about this," Edelman said, laughing, on Tuesday night's episode, per NBC Sports. "They just signed Cole Beasley."

"I didn't get a call," he added, "I bet against Brady and then he signs Cole Beasley."

As NBC Sports notes, Edelman picked the New Orleans Saints to beat the Buccaneers in their matchup during the second week of the season.

Earlier this month, Edelman — who retired in 2021 — told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show that if he were to return to the NFL, he wouldn't play for any other team than the Patriots.

"Honestly, realistically, no. I can't see myself playing anywhere else," Edelman said on the show. "That's how I feel right now."

Before his retirement in 2021, Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls alongside Brady and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

RELATED VIDEO: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Calls Tom Brady 'Best Player in NFL History' in Retirement Tribute

His contract with the Patriots was eventually ended after he failed a physical exam, ESPN reported at the time. Edelman later confirmed he suffered an injury the previous season, leading to his retirement.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy, and no surprise: this isn't going to be easy, either," Edelman said in a video announcing his retirement in April 2021. "Now, I've always said, I'm going to go until the wheels come off. And they've finally fallen off."

Brady and the Bucs are now 2-0 to start the season and will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 on Oct. 2.