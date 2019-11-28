Pittsburgh Steelers Star JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts Instagram Video Showing Car Going 104 mph

Image zoom JuJu Smith-Schuster Justin K. Aller/Getty

An Instagram video posted by Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster showed a car speeding down the road, going as fast as 104 mph, according to multiple reports.

The clip, which was posted to Smith-Schuster’s Instagram stories on Tuesday, is taken from the perspective of the driver’s side of the vehicle and shows the speedometer going from 92 to 104 mph.

It is not clear if Smith-Schuster, 23, was driving the car or if he took the video, but a Steelers spokesman tells PEOPLE the matter “is being handled internally.”

Fox News reports Instagram users were quick to criticize the video, pointing out the similarities to when then-Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was cited by Pittsburgh police last year for allegedly driving 100 mph just hours before a game.

Smith-Schuster, who attended the University of Southern California and made the Pro Bowl last season, has been injured with a knee injury and a concussion. The day before the video was posted, an independent neurologist cleared him from the NFL’s concussion protocol, ProFootballTalk reported.

The Steelers’ record stands at 6-5. They currently occupy the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race.

Smith-Schuster’s agent, Kim Miale, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.