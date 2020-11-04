The Pittsburgh Steelers player failed to wear his socks pulled all the way up to his pants

JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Fined $5,000 for His Socks During NFL Game

Pittsburgh Steelers' star JuJu Smith-Schuster is being forced to pay up after he broke the dress code during last week's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL fined the wide receiver for failing to wear his socks all the way up to his pants, hitting him with a $5,000 penalty for showing too much skin during the Oct. 25 game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Smith-Schuster, 23, posted a picture of the Oct. 29 letter he received from the NFL in a since-expired Instagram Story.

"Specifically, your stockings failed to cover your lower leg," the note read.

According to CBS Sports, running back James Conner was also fined for the same violation.

"Don't worry y'all, James got fined too 🤣," Smith-Schuster wrote in another since-expired Instagram Story.

The NFL rulebook states that a player's "stockings must cover the entire area from the shoe to the bottom of the pants, and must meet the pants below the knee."

This isn't the first time a player has been given an expensive reminder about their socks.

In 2012, Frank Gore was fined $10,500 for the same infraction while he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers, CBS Sports reported.

Both Smith-Schuster and Conner have the ability to appeal the fines.

Despite the small sock situation, the Steelers beat the Titans 27-24 and remain the number one team in the AFC North with an undefeated record.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Smith-Schuster said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made for an interesting season.

"I was told by people who watch from home that there's crowd noise but being in the stadium and not having actual people there, it feels so weird," he said.