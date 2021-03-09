Judge Rules California Deputies Who Shared Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash Can Be Publicly Named

The decision comes after L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies took graphic photographs of Kobe Bryant and other crash victims, then shared them with unauthorized people

Four Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who allegedly shared unauthorized and graphic photographs of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, can now be publicly named.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge John F. Walter dismissed efforts by the LASD to keep the deputies' names sealed in a lawsuit involving Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, who is seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Initially, the department — which is led by Sheriff Alex Villanueva — argued that releasing the deputies' names could put them at personal risk, the newspaper reported. With the judge's ruling, Vanessa's legal team can now include the names and details of the deputies in their suit against the county and department.

In his decision, Walter said he believed the public should be given such information in matters of alleged police misconduct.

"Indeed where the case involves allegations of police misconduct, the public has a vested interest in assessing the truthfulness of the allegations of official misconduct, and whether agencies that are responsible for investigating and adjudicating complaints of misconduct have acted properly and wisely," he wrote, according to the Times.

"Although the Court recognizes that this case has been the subject of public scrutiny and media attention and that the Deputy Defendants are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks, such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public's strong interest in access," he added.

The county has four days to appeal the judge's decision, the Times reported.

Vanessa thanked the judge and her attorney, Luis Li, in an Instagram post on Monday night announcing the news.

In a claim published in May, the 38-year-old's legal team said Vanessa had spoken with Sheriff Villanueva on the morning of the crash to request the site be secured for privacy. This did not happen, they claimed, as "sheriff's deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, said.

"As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site," the document continued. "Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes."

Only the county coroner's office and investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were permitted to photograph the scene, Villanueva confirmed to reporters at the time.

"That is the only two groups of people," Villanueva said last March. "Anybody outside of that would be unauthorized. They'd be illicit photos."

At least two L.A. firefighters allegedly took photographs as well and were told to delete them.

Shortly after the crash, the Bryant family's legal team spoke out about the alleged image sharing by deputies and said it had left Vanessa "devastated."

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will prohibit first responders from taking photographs of deceased victims "outside of job duties," according to Assemblyman Mike Gipson of Carson, who pushed for the legislation.

Vanessa, who was featured in the PEOPLE cover story for the Women Changing the World issue, recently said that her source of strength since the tragedy has been her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 20-month-old Capri.