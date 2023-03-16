Coppin State Parts Ways with Coach Juan Dixon — Husband of 'RHOP' 's Robyn — amid Team Scandal

Dixon served as head coach for the Coppin State Eagles for six seasons

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
Head coach Juan Dixon of the Coppin State Eagles reacts during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena on December 30, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty

Coppin State is in the market for a new head coach for its men's basketball team.

The university has parted ways with former head coach Juan Dixon, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Dixon, 44, served as head coach for the Coppin State Eagles for six seasons. Before landing the gig with the school, he played for four NBA teams over eight seasons in the Association.

The tension between Dixon and Coppin State came to a head during his final season as a coach when a player accused a member of his staff of inappropriate conduct with another player, according to multiple reports.

Lucian Brownlee, an assistant coach on Dixon's staff, was accused of sexual assault and blackmailing a former player into sending nude photos of himself, The Baltimore Sun reported in November. A lawsuit was filed and Brownlee was removed from the team's online staff roster.

Dixon's team also finished the 2022-23 season with a disappointing record of just nine wins and 23 losses.

Head coach Juan Dixon of the Coppin State Eagles looks on during a college basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena on November 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Mitchell Layton/Getty

The former head coach is known for appearing on Bravo's Real Housewives of Potomac. Dixon's wife, Robyn, has been a leading cast member since the start of the series in 2016.

The couple tied the knot — for a second time — on Aug. 24, 2022, at The Bayfront Club in Edgemere, Maryland. Their sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 12, were present.

Weeks before the wedding, Juan was accused of infidelity by a woman who claimed she had an inappropriate relationship with the basketball coach via social media.

During a special sit-down interview with Andy Cohen, Robyn said that while she's on a reality show where infidelity has been the hot topic of the season — and where she played a part in the conversations — she stayed silent about her situation with Juan because the two had "handled" things before cameras started filming.

"It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me, let's talk about my issues,' " Robyn said. "It wasn't an issue at that moment when we were filming. ... It wasn't relevant to where we were in that present time."

Robyn had first opened up about Juan's "inappropriate behavior" on an episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast last week, that dropped after the taping of the upcoming RHOP reunion.

According to Robyn, Juan wasn't unfaithful but was an "idiot," communicating through direct message with a woman in Canada during the early days of the COVID pandemic because he was "bored" and "needs attention."

"They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere," said Robyn, noting she would go into more detail about what did go down between the two on Patreon, a platform users would have to pay an additional fee to access.

