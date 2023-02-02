Everything to Know About Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills and His Legal Controversies

Here's a breakdown of the legal trouble Josh Sills is facing, including the crimes he's accused of and whether he will be allowed to play in the Super Bowl

Published on February 2, 2023 03:32 PM
Josh Sills
Photo: Doug Murray/AP/Shutterstock

Josh Sills, an offensive lineman on the Philadelphia Eagles, is facing legal trouble before his NFL team plays in the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The Ohio native was recently indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree felony charges following an investigation conducted by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. Per the report, Sills allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual activity and held a woman against her will in December 2019.

Sills is due in court in the coming weeks, four days after the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. In addition to the legal action enacted, the NFL is doing its part in handling the situation.

Furthermore, the Philadelphia Eagles released a statement acknowledging the accusations against Sills. The team is complying with the NFL as the organization continues to examine the matter under its conduct policy.

Sills entered the League in 2022 and has played in one game since. Prior to joining the Philadelphia Eagles, he played college football for two different schools as a result of a transfer.

Here's everything to know about Sills, including the crimes he's being accused of and whether he will be allowed to play in the Super Bowl.

Who is Josh Sills?

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Josh Sills, 25, is an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, the rookie played four snaps on special teams in a Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to entering the League, the Ohio native played college football at West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020.

What crimes is Josh Sills being accused of?

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Sills is being accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him for "approximately 20 minutes" in the back of his truck around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2019. The alleged incident occurred after the football player had given the woman a ride home from a local cafe in Ohio.

The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office documents explicitly detail the alleged situation that took place. According to police, two women were on the scene: The alleged victim forced to perform the sexual activity and her cousin. Reportedly, her cousin had gone inside when the alleged assault occurred.

Per the report, the alleged victim was 21 years old at the time and had known Sills for approximately seven or eight years, having gone to high school with him. The responding officer reported bruising behind the victim's knee, per the police report.

What is Josh Sills' indictment?

Josh Sills
Chris Szagola/CSM/Shutterstock

Sills has been indicted on two counts of first-degree felony charges: rape and kidnapping. The charges against the Eagles offensive lineman stem from an incident with a woman on Dec. 5, 2019, in Guernsey County, Ohio, according to the indictment.

According to prosecutors, Sills "purposely compelled" the victim to "submit by force or threat of force" to sexual conduct. The charges are for felony rape of the first degree. He is also accused of kidnapping the woman.

The indictment alleges that Sills "did, by force, threat, or deception, remove" the victim from "the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony."

When is Josh Sills due in court?

This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of when this image was taken Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots, United States - 05 May 2022
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Sills has not been arrested, rather, he was indicted by a grand jury following an investigation conducted by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. The indictment, which recommended the first-degree felony charges, was filed on Jan. 31 and a court date for him to appear has been set for Feb. 16 in Cambridge, Ohio.

Has the Philadelphia Eagles team released a statement?

Josh Sills
Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the Philadelphia Eagles said, "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

The team also posted the statement to its official Twitter account on Feb. 1.

Will Josh Sills play in the Super Bowl?

Josh Sills
Doug Murray/AP/Shutterstock

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona, Sills will not be allowed to play. The NFL released a statement noting that the indicted offensive lineman has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List," the League said in a statement released on Feb. 1. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

