Police Report Details Disturbing Allegations Against Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sills

Content warning: This article contains upsetting descriptions of an alleged sexual assault.

Disturbing allegations against Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills were revealed in a police report released Tuesday.

According to the police report from Guernsey County, Ohio, Sills, 25, allegedly forced a woman to perform oral sex on him in his truck for about 20 minutes on Dec. 5, 2019. Subsequently, an officer was dispatched to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Emergency Room to respond to a report of sexual assault.

Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in connection with the alleged incident.

Sills has not entered a plea to the charges against him. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach his attorney.

The report states the incident occurred around 2 a.m. after Sills gave the alleged victim and her cousin a ride from a cafe in Mt. Ephraim to where they were staying. Sills allegedly "grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck," after the woman's cousin went inside the home.

The woman, who was 21 years old at the time, said Sills "grabbed her by her ponytail and tried to kiss her," after she "kept telling him to stop."

Another person apparently arrived at the scene, per the report, which states that the alleged victim's "other friend pulled up in a vehicle behind the truck." Sills then allegedly "grabbed her by the neck and threw her down on the seat and got on top of her so no one could see them inside the truck."

The alleged victim told law enforcement that Sills "then tried to take off her pants" and "pulled her on top of him" before telling her she "was not leaving until she" complied.

Sills allegedly "shoved her face down on him" and forced her to perform oral sex. According to the victim's report, this occurred for "approximately 20 minutes," the report states.

The report also alleges Sills grabbed the woman's leg "so hard she couldn't breathe" while shifting the truck during the incident. The responding officer reported bruising behind the victim's knee, per the police report.

Following the incident, Sills allegedly asked the woman if she "would talk to him again after this" and told her "you will talk to me again" even after she agreed to do so.

According to the Guernsey County Police report, Sills and the alleged victim went to high school together and had known each other for approximately seven or eight years.

At the hospital, the alleged victim received an MRI scan to check for "strangulation injuries" and was treated for bruising in the back of her throat and inner lip.

Sills was indicted by a grand jury this week following an investigation conducted by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office in Ohio. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 16. in Cambridge, Ohio.

On Wednesday, the NFL has placed Sills on the league's Commissioner Exempt List, barring him from participating in any team travel or activities.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List," the NFL said in a statement. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the Philadelphia Eagles said, "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

