Eagles' Josh Sills on NFL's Exempt List After Rape and Kidnapping Charges, Will Not Play in Super Bowl

Sills was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, barring him from participating in any team travel or activities

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 2, 2023 11:49 AM
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sills will not play in the Super Bowl after he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

The NFL has placed Sills, 25, on the league's Commissioner Exempt List, barring him from participating in any team travel or activities.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List," the NFL said in a statement. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

Sills was indicted by a grand jury this week following an investigation conducted by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office in Ohio. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 16. in Cambridge, Ohio.

This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of when this image was taken Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots, United States - 05 May 2022
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the Philadelphia Eagles said, "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

The charges against Sills stem from an incident with a woman on Dec. 5, 2019, in Guernsey County, Ohio, according to the indictment.

According to prosecutors, Sills "purposely compelled" the victim to "submit by force or threat of force" to sexual conduct. The charges are for felony rape of the first degree.

The NFL rookie is also being accused of kidnapping the woman, as the indictment alleges that Sills "did, by force, threat, or deception, remove" the victim from "the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony."

Sills was signed by the Eagles in 2022 after he went unselected in the NFL draft. The offensive guard played one game this season as a rookie in Week 5.

The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

