Bills QB Josh Allen Smashes Home Runs During Practice with Toronto Blue Jays: 'Fun to Get Back Out There'

The Buffalo Bills QB also hit a home run last week during a charity softball game

Published on May 16, 2023 03:06 PM
Josh Allen buffalo bills
. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty

Josh Allen can do it all!

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 26, was in Toronto on Monday to cheer on the Blue Jays in their series against the New York Yankees, where he participated in batting practice with the team, the Toronto Sun reported.

Allen, a former high school baseball player, hit several homers at Rogers Centre, blasting them out to the stands with some reaching the second deck.

"It was fun to get back out there," Allen said after finishing up, according to the Toronto Sun. "I was telling some off the coaches I miss shagging balls and spitting seeds and just talking with the guys. That's some of the best memories I had in high school."

The Blue Jays joked on Twitter that they had brought him up to the majors.

"ROSTER MOVE: QB Josh Allen has been recalled from Buffalo," they tweeted. "He homered FOUR times."

Allen was also crushing homers a week earlier at a charity softball game for his Buffalo Bills teammate, Micah Hyde.

The MLB shared a clip of Allen's home run on Twitter, writing, "Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was launching balls to the MOON during a charity softball game."

Allen didn't share his pregame routine for the charity game, but the athlete told PEOPLE in December that his go-to method for getting pumped up before a football game is listening to his favorite music.

"It's actually old slow school, so I listen to Frank Sinatra, there's an Elvis track, there's a Sammy Davis Jr. track," Allen said. "And then the last two I listen to are a little bit of a pump up, but not much. That's like, 'Alright, get ready, you're going out there, get ready to go [kind of song].'"

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for a receiver during a regular season NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Since being drafted seventh overall in the 2018 NFL draft, the California native has made western New York his home as a fifth-year quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to joining the Bills, he played Division I football at the University of Wyoming where he threw 44 touchdowns and 5,066 passing yards in 27 career games for the Cowboys.

