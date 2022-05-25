The NFL quarterbacks, who will play in the latest iteration of The Match, told reporters their friendship started when they bonded over golf

Josh Allen Says Fans Want Him and Patrick Mahomes to Hate Each Other: 'Hard to Hate Such a Good Dude'

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are friends — despite what their rival fanbases may hope.

During a press conference for TNT's upcoming fifth edition of The Match on Wednesday, Allen and Mahomes — both set to participate in the golf event — told reporters that their friendship began when they bonded over the sport.

"The first time we hung out outside of football was actually at the Masters," Mahomes, 26, recalled.

The NFL stars will team up on the golf course to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for The Match on June 1 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Club, and Allen, 26, said the experience is "only going to further that friendship."

"I know people want us to kind of hate each other for what we do and who we play for and how many times we've played against each other," Allen said. "But, it's hard to hate such a good dude."

Mahomes revealed that while he and Allen haven't had a chance to play together yet, he's confident that they'll continue to build their friendship this weekend in Las Vegas.

"I'm sure after we see how much of a great team we are on the golf course, we'll take it on around the NFL and take on whoever wants it," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters.

The two athletes, who spoke to reporters at the same time via Zoom, laughed about the possibility of turning their golf match into a tradition: "Yeah, we can make this a yearly thing, a monthly thing, whatever," Allen joked.

In recent years, golf has become a popular pastime among NFL players, Mahomes told PEOPLE during the press conference: "In the NFL especially, in the offseason, all the guys are trying to play. It seems like they know I'm a member at a lot of these courses because I'm getting asked to play a lot."

"When you have a one-year-old at home though, Brittany gets a little mad at me sometimes," Mahomes — who married longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews in March, with who he shares daughter Sterling — said.

Luckily for the married quarterback, his wife and their daughter will travel with him for the competition, as will Allen's girlfriend Brittany Williams.

"Oh yeah, the Brittanys will be there," Mahomes told PEOPLE. "They'll be the stars of the show for sure."