Josh Allen Played The Match with a Ball Featuring Tom Brady's Shirtless Combine Photo
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady may have walked away from The Match with the bragging rights, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't exactly go home empty-handed on Wednesday.
Allen, 26, now owns an exclusive new set of golf balls, branded with a familiar photo of one of his opponents. The athlete enlisted the help of golf group OnCore to customize his golf balls with Brady's infamous NFL scouting combine photo from more than two decades ago.
During a pregame interview, Allen showed off his customized golf balls and joked that the 2000 photo of Brady was "so old that they had to shrink it down" to fit on the small balls clearly.
Brady, 44, was a good sport about the joke and told Allen he'd never heard of the New York-based brand.
The superstar quarterbacks had been exchanging trash talk over the last two weeks leading up to the exhibition match, but ultimately Rodgers and Brady came away with the victory.
Allen and Patrick Mahomes kept things interesting throughout the tournament, but the former struggled with his shots, even hitting one spectator with one of those customized shirtless Brady golf balls. According to ESPN, Allen apologized to the fan by offering one of his gloves.
The match was decided after Rodgers secured the win for the NFL veterans with a tee shot on the green and sank his putt.
Following the defeat, Allen tweeted to his partner Mahomes, 26, describing his own performance as "a garbage can."
Despite the loss, both Allen and Mahomes publicly stated that they'd be up for a rematch against Brady and Rodgers.
"All love brother! We can run it back whenever," Mahomes wrote on Twitter.