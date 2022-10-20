Entertainment Sports Bills' Josh Allen Goes Viral After Selfie Session with Girlfriend Brittany Williams Makes NLDS Broadcast Their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast on Wednesday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 04:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brittany Williams/Instagram Josh Allen and Brittany Williams' selfie gained a wider audience than they may have expected. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 26, attended Game 2 of the NLCS with his girlfriend, 25, on Wednesday, and their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast. Allen, taking advantage of the Bills' bye week, was seen smiling next to Williams as she puckered her lips and took a photo of the two in their Padres gear at Petco Park in San Diego. Josh Allen Played 'The Match' with a Ball Featuring Tom Brady's Shirtless Combine Photo The couple quickly paused their photo session when they realized they were on camera. Allen was also seen posing for photos at the game with former Padres relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman. Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams Williams and Allen first met when they were kids and later started dating in 2017. The couple have been together since the start of Allen's NFL career after being drafted by the Bills in 2018, and Williams often shares photos supporting him during his games. They marked their four year anniversary in January of this year. RELATED VIDEO: Goose on the Field Causes Brief Chaos During Dodgers vs. Padres Baseball Game Williams posted an Instagram picture of the two on Jan. 25, 2022 writing: "Year 4 ✔️ So much to be proud of… It's amazing watching you put your head down and work every day to be the best teammate, leader, and football player you can be. Through the ups & downs of this season, you remained calm and confident and it showed every time you stepped on the field." "I really don't know how you balance everything, but you always do it with a smile on your face and with the biggest heart," she added. "I love you ❤️ @joshallenqb."