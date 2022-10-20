Josh Allen and Brittany Williams' selfie gained a wider audience than they may have expected.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 26, attended Game 2 of the NLCS with his girlfriend, 25, on Wednesday, and their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast.

Allen, taking advantage of the Bills' bye week, was seen smiling next to Williams as she puckered her lips and took a photo of the two in their Padres gear at Petco Park in San Diego.

The couple quickly paused their photo session when they realized they were on camera.

Allen was also seen posing for photos at the game with former Padres relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman.

Williams and Allen first met when they were kids and later started dating in 2017.

The couple have been together since the start of Allen's NFL career after being drafted by the Bills in 2018, and Williams often shares photos supporting him during his games. They marked their four year anniversary in January of this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Goose on the Field Causes Brief Chaos During Dodgers vs. Padres Baseball Game

Williams posted an Instagram picture of the two on Jan. 25, 2022 writing: "Year 4 ✔️ So much to be proud of… It's amazing watching you put your head down and work every day to be the best teammate, leader, and football player you can be. Through the ups & downs of this season, you remained calm and confident and it showed every time you stepped on the field."

"I really don't know how you balance everything, but you always do it with a smile on your face and with the biggest heart," she added. "I love you ❤️ @joshallenqb."