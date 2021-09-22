Joseph Gordon-Levitt 'Starstruck' Meeting Suni Lee, Surprises Her with Gymnastics Stunt Skills

Joseph Gordon-Levitt also showed off his gymnastics skills in front of Suni Lee during their joint appearance on The Late Show with James Corden

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is flipping with excitement over meeting Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Gordon-Levitt, 40, spoke about his admiration for Lee, 18, during their joint appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night.

"I don't almost ever get star struck because I'm a cynical schmuck, but to be on a stage with an Olympic gold medalist gymnast, especially, I'm seriously starstruck right now," the Inception actor told the 18-year-old.

Lee won three medals during the Tokyo Games: a gold in the individual all-around; silver with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum during the team all-around final; and bronze in the uneven bars.

Gordon-Levitt explained on The Late Late Show that he's been a longtime lover of gymnastics because he used to do the sport when he was "a little kid."

"I watched the Olympics a lot and especially the gymnastics events and I know I'm repeating myself now, but I'm just so proud of you and so happy that you did what you did and represented us," he told Lee.

The actor added, "You're honestly such a hero. It's completely true."

"Thank you!" she responded.

Corden, 43, also asked Lee if people had told her throughout her career that she had a shot at gold, to which she said, "A lot of people would say that but I would never listen. I like to prove myself wrong."

"The most important thing was for me to have fun," the Dancing with the Stars contestant added.

Gordon-Levitt continued to look impressed by Lee as he said, "I love that you said I was having fun with it. I love hearing that."

After host James Corden inquired why the actor didn't pursue a gymnastics career, Lee also asked, "Why didn't you stay with it?"

"I could do some stuff. I was mostly on the floor. I could tumble. I could do a back handspring and things like that," Gordon-Levitt shared.

Gordon-Levitt later showed off his back handspring, shocking the Olympian.

She clapped in response and held up her hands as she scored Gordon-Levitt a "10!"

"How did you do that?" Lee asked the Snowden actor as the show came to a break.