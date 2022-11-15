Entertainment Sports Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on His 27th Birthday: 'Nothing Short of Amazing' After years of close friendship, the reality TV star and NBA player took their relationship to the next level in 2020 By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 04:44 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage Jordyn Woods is celebrating her love for Karl-Anthony Towns on his birthday. On Tuesday, the TV personality shared a sweet Instagram post for Towns' 27th birthday. Posting a series of photos of her and her beau's special moments over the last two years, Woods wrote, "I'm so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today." Woods, 25, continued with her birthday tribute: "Being on this journey we call life has been nothing short of amazing. Your heart is what I fell in love with and your enthusiasm is what keeps me going." Karl Anthony Towns' Unique Gift for Jordyn Woods' 25th Birthday: 'Pick Two Business ... I Will Fund Them' She wrapped up her post by declaring her love for the basketball player. "I could go on forever but they already know I don't play about YOU! Happy Birthday to my baby @karltowns ❤️ I love you!" In September, as he prepared for his eighth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves – with whom he signed a $224 million contract extension in July — Towns said his relationship with Woods is stronger than ever. "It's very important that we make time for each other, especially with the distance," Towns said. "We're both in this relationship, and we are fully invested in it. So, really just finding ourselves, making time for each other, and continuing to grow in our relationship. We're young, and there's a lot of things we want to grow." Jordyn Woods/Instagram Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline Towns also said he thinks he and Woods, 25, "have done an amazing job" balancing a relationship and their flourishing individual careers. "We just talked about it; making time for each other regardless of the situation, regardless of the time available, we make the most of it. And I think that's why our relationship has been so strong, especially during the basketball season. We find ourselves having even more fun." RELATED VIDEO: Jordyn Woods Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns After He Tests Positive for COVID The couple have created their own special "date days" for whenever their busy schedules allow during the NBA season. "It's a whole day dedicated to us, about enjoying each other's presence, getting to reconnect, and grow our connection. I think that's the most important thing." Quality time is an essential ingredient in all of Towns' relationships, including the one he has with himself. "I always want to make time in any relationship, especially for mine, for me and my job. As I got older, I made it a key emphasis in my life to make some time for myself, regardless of how I do it," he says.