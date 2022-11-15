Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on His 27th Birthday: 'Nothing Short of Amazing'

Jordyn Woods is celebrating her love for Karl-Anthony Towns on his birthday.

On Tuesday, the TV personality shared a sweet Instagram post for Towns' 27th birthday.

Posting a series of photos of her and her beau's special moments over the last two years, Woods wrote, "I'm so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today."

Woods, 25, continued with her birthday tribute: "Being on this journey we call life has been nothing short of amazing. Your heart is what I fell in love with and your enthusiasm is what keeps me going."

She wrapped up her post by declaring her love for the basketball player. "I could go on forever but they already know I don't play about YOU! Happy Birthday to my baby @karltowns ❤️ I love you!"

In September, as he prepared for his eighth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves – with whom he signed a $224 million contract extension in July — Towns said his relationship with Woods is stronger than ever.

"It's very important that we make time for each other, especially with the distance," Towns said. "We're both in this relationship, and we are fully invested in it. So, really just finding ourselves, making time for each other, and continuing to grow in our relationship. We're young, and there's a lot of things we want to grow."

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Towns also said he thinks he and Woods, 25, "have done an amazing job" balancing a relationship and their flourishing individual careers.

"We just talked about it; making time for each other regardless of the situation, regardless of the time available, we make the most of it. And I think that's why our relationship has been so strong, especially during the basketball season. We find ourselves having even more fun."

The couple have created their own special "date days" for whenever their busy schedules allow during the NBA season. "It's a whole day dedicated to us, about enjoying each other's presence, getting to reconnect, and grow our connection. I think that's the most important thing."

Quality time is an essential ingredient in all of Towns' relationships, including the one he has with himself. "I always want to make time in any relationship, especially for mine, for me and my job. As I got older, I made it a key emphasis in my life to make some time for myself, regardless of how I do it," he says.