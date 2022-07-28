Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' romance blossomed in 2020 after years of a close friendship — something which they believe has given them a leg up in their relationship.

"I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend," Woods said on her Instagram series Regular-ish. "We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together."

The model and the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star were introduced by mutual friends "years ago," but up until 2020, "there was never a kiss or anything," said Towns.

The pair began dating in May 2020 and went public with their relationship in September of that year. In the time since they've traveled around the world together and frequently shared their affection and appreciation for one another on social media.

May 2020: Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns begin dating

While it is unclear when Woods and Towns first met — they were introduced by a mutual friend "years ago" — their longtime friendship didn't turn romantic until May 2020.

As Towns explained on Woods' Instagram series Regular-ish in 2021, "Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."

The NBA player continued, "It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter."

September 27, 2020: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns make their relationship Instagram official

Four months into their romance, the model made her relationship Instagram official with a series of photos of herself and her new flame cozying up on the beach in coordinated Versace swimwear.

"I found you, then I found me," Woods captioned the sultry shots. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate Woods' 23rd birthday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center shared a similar set of photos on his own Instagram account, captioning the shots, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫."

September 29, 2020: Jordyn Woods shares how she connected with Karl-Anthony Towns over losing a parent

A few days after going public with their romance, Woods spoke to Extra about her new love, sharing that it was a "very organic relationship." She explained that she and Towns had been best friends "for a long time" and "connected about losing a parent at a very young age."

Woods' father, John Woods, died of cancer in 2017, while Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, died in April 2020 after battling COVID-19.

November 14, 2020: Jordyn Woods surprises Karl-Anthony Towns with a mariachi band for his 25th birthday

To get an early start on celebrating Towns' 25th birthday, Woods surprised her beau the day before with a musical performance from a mariachi band.

In a video posted on Woods' younger sister Jodie's Instagram Story, the couple slow-danced to the music in what appeared to be one of their homes.

Woods also shared a slideshow of photos of the pair together, referring to Towns as her "partner in crime."

January 2021: Karl-Anthony Towns tests positive for COVID-19 and Jordyn Woods offers support

After the athlete revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Woods was quick to offer her support.

"Praying for you babe. I know you're going to pull through. God's got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there," the model wrote on Twitter, referencing Towns' late mother, who died of COVID-19 several months prior.

"You're one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up," she added.

Towns' diagnosis came after he lost seven family members to COVID-19 in 2020.

January 28, 2021: Karl-Anthony Towns credits Jordyn Woods for keeping him grounded

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by artist and actor Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

After recovering from COVID-19, the basketball pro opened up on his Instagram Story about how Woods had guided him through various hardships — including being hit by a drunk driver — and how grateful he was for her.

​​"My woman has held me down more than the world knows. From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this Off-Season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down," he shared.

Towns continued, "My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. Men, treat your woman like a Queen so she can treat you like a King."

March 18, 2021: Jordyn Woods shuts down speculation that Karl-Anthony Towns cheated on her — and he alludes to a future proposal

After screenshots circulated on social media that purportedly showed a conversation between Towns and another woman, the couple were quick to set the record straight on Twitter.

"So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y'all believe it😭 my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything," Woods wrote.

Towns also chimed in, denying that the rumors were true and going a step further to suggest that wedding bells were in his and Woods' future.

"So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I'm gonna waste my energy with anyone else 😂 gtfoh!" the athlete wrote. "Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger," he wrote, alluding to a future proposal.

May 20, 2021: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate their one-year anniversary with a tropical getaway to St. Lucia

The pair jetted off for some fun in the sun to celebrate one year together. Woods shared a series of photos from their anniversary trip, writing, "Pinch me, I'm dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week 🦜🌴."

In the photos, a "Happy Anniversary" banner and balloons could be seen in their room, as well as a green crocodile Hermès Birkin bag which the model appeared to receive as a gift for the special occasion.

October 14, 2021: Karl-Anthony Towns opens up about leaning on Jordyn Woods after the loss of his mom

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the DIOR Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Show on May 19, 2022 in Venice, California Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

During an appearance on Facebook Watch's talk show Peace of Mind with Taraji, Towns opened up to hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about his relationship with Woods and how his late mother seemingly played a role in it.

"A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot," Towns says of starting his relationship with Woods shortly after his mother's death.

"I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she's like, 'I'm not going to leave you alone. I'm going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with.' "

He added that he and Woods could relate to each other when it came to the grief of losing a parent. "You know she lost her father four years ago I believe," the NBA star explained. "So I leaned on her because she's one of those only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through."

September 3, 2021: Jordyn Woods says she used to think of Karl-Anthony Towns as a "brother"

​​The couple discussed the origin of their relationship in a clip for the model's Instagram series Regular-ish, revealing after meeting "years ago" through mutual friends, the pair's relationship evolved gradually.

Before their friendship became romantic in May 2020, Woods admitted that she previously referred to her now-beau as a "brother."

"Two years before, I'm like, 'No, that's like a brother to me,' " Woods said of how she used to describe their friendship, adding, "That sounds disgusting now I know."

September 3, 2021: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns get candid about the ups and downs of their relationship

While things look like constant #CoupleGoals on social media, the pair revealed that they have had their fair share of "trials and tribulations" — but that their base as friends has helped them through rough patches.

"I think we were open in our admiration for each other on Instagram, social media ... But take the Hollywood part, there's going to be trials and tribulations," Towns said. "There's going to be times where we're extremely mad at each other but we have to choose if we're going to put our love for each other first or we're going to put our egos first."

He continued, "Because of our close friendship, when we got those arguments — just like every other couple — where it looked like, 'I don't know if this is going to work out or not,' it was our communication that got us out of there. It made us so much stronger and closer."

September 10, 2021: Karl-Anthony Towns defends Jordyn Woods against plastic surgery rumors

After Woods posted a before-and-after photo to celebrate the launch of her fitness app and was met with the backlash that accused her of getting cosmetic surgery, Towns clapped back at the body shamers on Twitter.

"I've SEEN the hard work and I've seen the results and trust me, this is all natural," Towns wrote. "Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!"

Addressing Woods, he added, "I love you babe. Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything."

October 29, 2021: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate Halloween together

The duo donned a couple's costume for Halloween 2021, with Towns dressing up as a werewolf and Woods going as Little Red Riding Hood. "Stumbled out of the towns and into the woods," the model cleverly captioned a series of photos of the pair in costume.

November 15, 2021: Jordyn Woods throws Karl-Anthony Towns an epic surprise party for his 26th birthday

Jordyn Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves pose for a photo during a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx on May 1, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota Credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

To ring in Towns' 26th birthday, the model orchestrated a surprise birthday bash for her boyfriend. A video posted on Instagram gave a glimpse into the festivities, which included a surprise from a group of friends, a DJ, a more intimate celebration at home and a luxury watch, which Woods gifted her "favorite boy."

December 25, 2021: Karl-Anthony Towns gifts Jordyn Woods a car for Christmas

The Minnesota Timberwolves player gifted Woods a new car and a Louis Vuitton coat for Christmas in 2021, she revealed on Instagram.

Alongside a series of photographs of her new wheels and jacket, Woods wrote, "WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I'm speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️."

January 26, 2022: Jordyn Woods shuts down pregnancy rumors

Woods was quick to shut down rumors that she and Towns were expecting a child together, prompted by a photo she shared of what appeared to be a baby Nike shoe box.

Woods addressed the baby rumors on her Instagram story, responding to a fan who asked, "Are you preggy 👀👀 that shoe box😭."

"It was a gift card box," she explained. "And no I don't want kids right now nor am I pregnant😭❤️." She continued, "I've been wearing baggy clothes because it's cold AF!!!"

February 14, 2022: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns spend Valentine's Day exploring ice caves

Despite their romance heating up, the pair chilled out for their second Valentine's Day together: they celebrated with a visit to the Ice Castles in Minnesota, where they snapped some adorable photos together beside the impressive structures.

April 13, 2022: Jordyn Woods shows support for Karl-Anthony Towns after a Timberwolves' victory

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Credit: Jordyn Woods Instagram

Woods and Towns shared a sweet embrace following his team's win against the Los Angeles Clippers, which Woods explained the special significance of on Instagram.

"​​This moment was so special to us because today is the 2 year anniversary of Jackie passing and I know how tough it's been doing all of this without her ❤️ so proud of you @karltowns … it's deeper than basketball!!" wrote the model, noting that the win came on the second anniversary of Towns' mom's death.

May 20, 2022: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns step out for Dior's 2023 show

The couple dressed up in head-to-toe Dior outfits for the fashion house's 2023 fashion show in Venice, California. For the occasion, Woods wore a short burgundy dress in Dior's signature print, while the athlete wore a gray Dior sweater suit.

May 22, 2022: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate two years together with a surprise vacation in Mexico

The pair marked their two-year anniversary with a getaway to Mexico, where Towns whisked Woods away for a surprise trip. The model later revealed on Instagram that Towns brought her to the same resort former President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy went on their honeymoon.

Their romantic getaway included a seaside dinner with red roses, a Chanel wardrobe, couples massages and more.

May 26, 2022: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns visit the White House

Woods and Towns traveled to the White House in Washington, D.C. to watch President Joe Biden sign an executive order on police reform on the second anniversary of George Floyd's killing.

"For those of you wondering why we were at the White House, @karltowns my other half does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place," Woods explained on Instagram, sharing photos of their visit.