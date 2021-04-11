Jordyn Woods Gifts NBA Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns a Special Portrait of His Late Mother

Jordyn Woods commissioned her brother John to paint a portrait of Karl-Anthony Towns' late mother Jacqueline, who died from COVID complications last April

Jordyn Woods paid tribute to NBA boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns' late mother Jacqueline, nearly a year after her death.

The star, 23, commissioned her brother John Woods — who belongs to Jaden Smith's creative collective MSFTS — to paint a portrait of the Towns matriarch. On Saturday, Woods posted a photo of Towns, 25, holding the finished portrait. "It's about to be a year since @karltowns lost his queen," she wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her, she continued. "My brother @jwoodzart is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence. This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger."

Woods concluded, "Thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!"

The Minnesota Timberwolves star, 25, thanked Woods in his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the back of the portrait. "To my King who was raised by a Queen I love you," read Woods' handwritten message.

"Love you too babe," Woods wrote.

Karl-Anthony Towns Image zoom Credit: Karl-Anthony Towns / Instagram

Jacqueline died in April 2020, following a weeks-long battle with COVID. "The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met," the Towns family wrote in a statement at the time. "Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

Towns recently got his first dose of the COVID vaccine. Earlier this week, he shared the moment on social media and posted a photo of himself getting the shot and showing a thumbs up. "I think it's important that everyone understands the severity of what's happening in the world right now with this coronavirus," he previously said in a video.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jacqueline Towns, Karl Anthony Towns Image zoom Karl-Anthony Towns and Jackie Towns | Credit: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Jordyn Woods Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns After He Tests Positive for COVID

Woods and Towns made their relationship Instagram official last September. She said they were friends "for a long time" and they "connected about losing a parent at a very young age." Her father died in 2017 after he was diagnosed with cancer.