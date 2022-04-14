Jordyn Woods Congratulates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Win and Pays Tribute to His Late Mom

"This moment was so special to us," the model said of her boyfriend and his team Minnesota Timberwolves' victory Tuesday night

Jordyn Woods is showing her partner some love!

On Wednesday, the model shared a lovely tribute to her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Instagram following his team the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory in the play-in against the LA Clippers on what was a tough day for the athlete.

"This moment was so special to us because today is the 2 year anniversary of Jackie passing," Woods, 24 wrote in the caption alongside a sweet picture of the pair embracing each other at the game on Tuesday night, where the Timberwolves topped the Clippers,109-104.

"And I know how tough it's been doing all of this without her ❤️ so proud of you @karltowns … it's deeper than basketball!!" she added.

Jacqueline Towns, Karl Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns and Jackie Towns | Credit: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune/Getty

The past couple of years have been difficult for Karl-Anthony, 26, who lost his mom Jacqueline Towns to COVID in April 2020.

He subsequently lost six additional family members all of whom died due to complications from the virus.

During an episode of Facebook Watch's talk show last October, Peace of Mind with Taraji, the NBA player opened up to hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about dating Woods after the death of his mother.

"A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot," Karl-Anthony said of Woods.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Karl-Anthony, who has since recovered from having COVID himself, added he believes his mother played a part in making sure he and Woods got together.

"You know it's crazy because we were best friends," Karl-Anthony said at the time. "I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she's like, 'I'm not going to leave you alone. I'm going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with.' "

Woods and Karl-Anthony will be celebrating their second anniversary as a couple in May 2022.

The two first revealed their romance when they became Instagram official in September 2020. During an interview with Extra that same month, Woods said that she and Town have been friends "for a long time" and "connected about losing a parent at a very young age."

Last year, the duo celebrated their one year of dating by jetting off for a tropical island vacation.

In a carousel of photographs shared on her Instagram, Woods showed off an array of stunning scenery, as well as a room adorned with a "Happy Anniversary" banner. In another snap, Woods posed in a one-piece bathing suit with the tropical backdrop behind her.

"Pinch me, I'm dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week 🦜🌴," she captioned the photo series. In the comments section of her post, Karl-Anthony wrote, "Love You."