Former Olympic Gymnasts Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Are Engaged: 'My Jaw Dropped'

Chris Brooks and Jordyn Wieber are now soon-to-be husband and wife!

The former Olympic gymnasts are engaged, they reveal exclusively to PEOPLE. Brooks, 34, proposed over the weekend in Michigan, where Wieber, 26, was being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was in Michigan being inducted into the MSHOF and I was celebrating with my entire family and he surprised me by flying in and surprising me! He walked in the door, my jaw dropped, and he got on one knee," she tells PEOPLE.

Wieber adds, "We designed the ring together a few weeks ago, but I had no idea it was ready or when he was gonna propose. Definitely didn't expect him to show up in Michigan."

RELATED GALLERY: The Celebrity Engagements of 2021

Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Are Engaged Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Are Engaged

Left: Credit: Chantal Elise Photography Right: Credit: Chantal Elise Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wieber and Brooks met in 2011 when they were both competing on the World Championship team in Tokyo.

"We both continued training and I made the 2012 Olympic team and he made the 2016 Olympic team. We remained friends for five years and then reconnected on the 2016 post-Olympic tour and started dating," she recalls. "We were long-distance for three years before we both moved to Arkansas to coach together at the university. We've been together for five years now."

Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Are Engaged Credit: Chantal Elise Photography

Though she retired from competing in 2015, Wieber has been among the top gymnasts speaking out against sexual abuse in the sport. She told The Detroit News at the MSHOF induction event Friday that she wants to "protect the younger gymnasts."

"It's been a journey these past few years, just fighting for accountability and fighting some of the organizations that really failed us and didn't protect us throughout our training, and competition, in the Olympics," said Wieber.