Professional Mountain Biker Jordie Lunn Dies from Head Injury in Trail Riding Accident in Mexico

Image zoom Jordie Lunn Jordie Lunn/Instagram

It’s a sad day for the professional mountain biking community.

Professional mountain biker and free-rider Jordie Lunn has died. He was 36.

Lunn died on Wednesday after a “simple but tragic accident” while trail riding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, his family — including parents Bonnie and Brian Lunn and his brothers Craig and Jarrett — said in a statement to Bike magazine.

In the accident, Lunn reportedly suffered a head injury that proved fatal.

His friends Darren Berrecloth, Brayden Barrett-Hay and Greg Watts were on the ride with him, Pinkbike reported.

The Canadian biker began his career as a cross-country mountain biker, but eventually moved on to become an award-winning downhill racer. He is also remembered as a coach and mentor for new riders, according to the Vancouver Island News.

Lunn also starred in a self-produced series called Rough AF, in which he performed impressive free riding stunts on his bike.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Watts shared a tribute to his friend on Instagram, saying that he was gutted by Lunn’s death.

Image zoom Jordie Lunn Jordie Lunn/Instagram

RELATED: High School Football Player Collapses and Dies Suddenly in Twin Brother’s Arms: It’s a ‘Mystery’

“We lost a human that you hope everyone could be like. If he doesn’t make it to heaven then heaven doesn’t f— exist,” Watts wrote. “I had the pleasure of spending his last few hours alive with him along with @dberrecloth @braydenbarretthay and @lone_wolf_productions and he was truly enjoying what he loved.”

“Perfect day of riding in a perfect location,” his tribute continued. “Just didn’t seem real and I still can’t grasp it. My condolences go out to his family because I know he loved his brothers and I know he was their glue. #longlivejordie 🖤.”

Image zoom Jordie Lunn Jordie Lunn/Instagram

RELATED: Former Raiders Linebacker Neiron Ball Dead at 27 After Battling a Rare Brain Condition

Barrett-Hay also shared his devastation over his friend’s passing, writing on Instagram that Lunn’s death “still doesn’t feel real at all.”

His post continued: “Our Mexico trip went sideways and we lost such a legend and one of the sickest kindest dudes in MTB, someone I’ve idolized since the day I started riding!!! ‘ROAM’ his back yard jumps was something that drove me down the path i’m on now! My condolences to his family, friends and the entire mtb community! RIP Jord!”

RELATED VIDEO: Everything to Know About Baseball Star Tyler Skaggs, 27, Who Was Found Dead in Texas Hotel Room

Lunn’s family’s statement said that “Jordie lost his life doing exactly what he loved.”

“Jordie had an incredible 20+ year career as a mountain biker,” their statement continued. “He will always be cherished for his heart and love that he gave to his family, friends, and fans, as well as the incredible talent that he had on his bikes.”

Details on a celebration of life will be released at a later time, his family said.