Jon Rahm previously tested positive for COVID-19 at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month, forcing him to withdraw

Jon Rahm Wins U.S. Open, Celebrates with Wife and Newborn Son: 'It Felt Like Such a Fairy Tale'

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife, Kelley, and son, Kepa, after winning during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife, Kelley, and son, Kepa, after winning during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course

Jon Rahm's very first U.S. Open victory is extra sweet.

After being forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament earlier this month following a positive COVID-19 test, the 26-year-old golf pro snagged his first U.S. Open title on Sunday and celebrated alongside his parents, wife Kelley and their 11-week-old son Kepa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While he "might have looked calm," Rahm said, according to Fox News, that he "was not calm."

He added, "I wish people could see our heart rate when we're playing in those moments because that was tense. But you practice to let your body basically take over, right? That's what I did."

Rahm is the first Spanish competitor to win the U.S Open, taking home the honor by one stroke, with 6-under par. His victory comes just two weeks after he withdrew from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, while in the lead by six strokes following a third-round 64.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with his father, Edorta Rahm (L), and mother, Ángela Rodríguez, after making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course Jon Rahm | Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

"It felt like such a fairy tale story that I knew it was going to have a happy ending," Rahm said following his U.S. Open win, Reuters reported.

"I could just tell ... that there was something special in the air," he added.

Rahm got the COVID-19 vaccine just prior to the Memorial Tournament in Ohio. But since it was within the 14-day period after his final dose, he wasn't considered fully vaccinated and was required to be tested daily. Following four days of negative tests, he tested positive for the virus and was informed he'd have to withdraw from the tournament.

"I wish I would have [gotten vaccinated] earlier, but thinking on scheduling purposes and having the PGA and defending Memorial, I was just - to be honest, it wasn't in my mind,'' Rahm said earlier this month, according to ESPN. "I'm not going to lie, I was trying to just get ready for a golf tournament. If I had done it a few days earlier, probably we wouldn't be having these conversations right now. It is what it is. We move on.''

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with his father, Edorta Rahm (L), and mother, Ángela Rodríguez, after making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course Jon Rahm and family | Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Friends Reunite After Separation Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

It has been quite the year for Rahm who, in addition to celebrating his sixth PGA Tour win, became a first-time father in April.

Following baby Kepa's birth, the Spanish athlete shared a trio of photos from the hospital featuring the new family of three.

"Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!" Rahm captioned his announcement.