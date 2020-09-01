"It's been a roller coaster, but so much fun," Rahm said of the PGA Tour BMW Championship

Jon Rahm Pulls Off an Incredible 66-Foot Putt to Win Championship — Watch Him Sink It

Jon Rahm is celebrating his victory at the BMW Championship on Monday, which was clinched with one very impressive putt.

Rahm, 25, sunk the 18th hole at the Olympia Fields golf course in Illinois with a birdie putt from a distance of 66 feet.

In footage from Sunday's championship, Rahm excitedly swings his fist when the ball goes into the hole.

"I think we all want the flashy finish, maybe not the stress that comes with it," Rahm said of his final swing, according to ESPN. "But I set out with myself to enjoy even the uncomfortable moments we had out there today. And man, it was fun."

While Rahm's birdie putt won him the championship, his wasn't the only impressive putt of the day: Dustin Johnson sunk a 45-foot birdie putt just before Rahm's.

"I played an unbelievable putt, got in the playoff and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me," Johnson told ESPN.

The skillful playing from both golfers made for a "roller coaster" tournament, Rahm said.

"That stretch of waiting for DJ, him making the putt, going in the playoff, me making the putt, then trying to stay mentally in it just in case he made the last putt, it's been a roller coaster, but so much fun," Rahm added to ESPN.

Rahm's win was made all the sweeter after a mistake bogey on Saturday threw into question how Sunday would go.