Jon Rahm on Becoming the Number One Golfer in the World: 'It’s a Very Unique Feeling'

Jon Rahm is still processing the fact that he is currently the number one golfer in the world.

The professional golfer, 25, became the top player Sunday with a win at the Memorial Tournament after a three-shot victory, his fourth PGA Tour triumph.

"Today I woke up and I think I started that moment of realizing what I've done," he tells PEOPLE. "But as of right now, all I can say is it's a very unique feeling to see yourself as the best in the world at something."

"It shows these four years that I've grown and I've played really high-quality golf," he adds. "And to accomplish a goal I set out for myself to be executed, it's so unique to see what [you're] capable of if you really have the dedication. It's unbelievable."

Rahm played an impressive game during the tournament, and despite an issue with a 2-stroke penalty, he is still happy with how he played.

"It's probably one of the best performances I've had with how difficult the golf course was set up and how windy and challenging it was," he says. "It was probably one of the best weeks I've had so I'm really happy with my performance."

But coming back to the PGA tour wasn't always something that Rahm thought would happen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had my reservations, yes," he shares about initially returning to the tour, before adding, "I don't think many of us saw us playing with fans for a long time, there's still so many unknowns about the virus. I feel like every day there's new information and new guidelines, it's difficult."

"And then after a while, once it became clear that we were going to play is when we all started practicing again. Now the one thing I never stopped doing was working out. Having a routine in the morning and working out will help me kind of stay sane through the whole thing."

And Rahm knows that he has the tour to thank, for making sure that he and his fellow players stay safe amid the ongoing health crisis. He notes, "Luckily the PGA Tour has done a wonderful job with the security detail."

He adds: "We're certainly extremely thankful that we can compete and extremely thankful that it hasn't just caught up and spread through the PGA Tour. I think everybody has done a wonderful job, every player has been safe and we've all done a wonderful job to make sure we keep everything going."

During his time off due to COVID-19, the Spaniard did get to enjoy some downtime, including with his wife Kelley Cahill, who he wed back in December 2019.