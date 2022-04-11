The Mercedes-Benz Golf Brand Ambassador won the U.S. Open in 2021 and just played in the 2022 Masters tournament

Jon Rahm Says Having Major Win Under His Belt Lessens Tournament Pressure: I'm 'Focused on the Joy'

Jon Rahm entered the 2022 Masters a favorite, and while he didn't leave a winner, the golfer — who has held the title of world No. 1 on multiple occasions — doesn't let the pressure to win steal his enjoyment of the tournament.

In an interview the night before the Masters' start last week, Rahm, 27, told PEOPLE that already having a major championship win under his belt helps lighten his personal expectations heading into big tournaments.

"It's different because you no longer have the pressure of it being the first," explained Rahm. "That added pressure sucks. When I won the U.S Open, I felt more relieved than anything else."

Rahm, of course, won the U.S. Open Championship at Torrey Pines in 2021. His best finish at the Masters was in 2018, finishing in fourth place. This time around at Augusta National, he was T27, ending four days of play +4.

"I didn't think it was going to feel like that," the golfer — who spoke to PEOPLE in his capacity as one of tournament partner Mercedez-Benz's Golf Brand Ambassadors. "I was just relieved. I was like, 'Thank God.' "

Jon Rahm John Rahm | Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Continued Rahm, "And now coming into the next majors, you still want to win. And the wanting to win is still there, but you don't have that extra pressure of, 'What if I don't ever win one?' It's almost like you're more focused on the joy of winning."

In general, Rahm said he feels all four majors — the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, the Open Championship and PGA Championship — "are pretty equal when it comes to challenge."

But Augusta National is, of course, unique in other ways. It's always played at the same venue, for one.

"We all know the golf course," he said. "And I think it could be a little bit of added pressure, the fact that you're so comfortable in it almost seems like, 'Oh, you should have a better chance.' Especially, if you've played well in the past, but it's really hard to win one of those."

Jon Rahm Jon Rahm | Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Rahm told PEOPLE that his ability to focus solely on his performance in the lead-up to tournaments is supported by important sponsors, like Mercedes-Benz.

"The way I see a deal with a sponsorship brand, I've done it with all my sponsors — especially with Mercedes because it was the only one I got to really pick — is, what brands do I believe in and which brands do I think resemble my values the most and which brand do I think is going to elevate my value? Mercedes is one of those," said Rahm.

Rahm said it also helps, of course, that the company makes some pretty cool cars, like their electric flagship, the EQS.