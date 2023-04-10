Jon Rahm Makes Golf History With Dominating Masters Victory: 'We All Dream of Things Like This'

The golfer is the first European player to win both the Masters and the U.S. Open

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on April 10, 2023 10:55 AM
Jon Rahm of Spain speaks during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Jon Rahm. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty

Jon Rahm made history on Sunday when he secured his first-ever Masters victory in Augusta, Georgia. His dominating win makes him the first European player to win both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

The 29-year-old golfer played a very calculated game — and shot a 69 — on the final day of the four-day tournament to beat both Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who tied for second place.

Golf fans were quick to note that Rahm's win came on the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros' last Masters victory and what would have been his 66th birthday. Ballersteros, a fellow Spaniard and Rahm's inspiration to play golf, died of brain cancer 12 years ago.

"Funny enough, we mentioned it during the round Tuesday, how Sunday was Seve's birthday and it would be nice to win," said Jose Maria Olazabal, two-time Masters winner and friend of Rahm. "Today was something special. Sometimes, you know, the stars align for a wonderful script."

When told at the post-Masters press conference that he was the first European to win both the Masters and the U.S. Open, Rahm was pleasantly surprised.

"I can't believe I'm the first," he said. "It is a pretty good duo of majors. I was starting to think I was never going to win a major again unless it was at Torrey Pines. If there's anything better than making history … it's hard to explain. Out of all the accomplishments of the many great players before me, it's hard to believe I'm the first one. It's a very humbling feeling. I can't help but feel thankful."

Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner, is a longtime supporter of Rahm.

"I am not surprised at his success," Mickelson said at a post-Masters press conference. "I mean, it was obvious to me at a very young age that he was one of the best players in the world even while he was in college. To see him on this stage is not surprising for anybody."

"It's hard not to pull for Jon, too. He's such a good guy. He has such a great heart and treats people so well. I think the world of him as a person," he added.

Rahm opened up about what the win means to him and to his country. "We all dream of things like this as players, and you try to visualize what it's going to be like and what it's going to feel like," Rahm said. "Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole."

"And a lot of it because of what it means to me, and to Spanish golf," he added. "It's Spain's 10th major, fourth player to win the Masters. It's pretty incredible."

