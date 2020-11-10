Golfer Jon Rahm Skips Ball Over Water for Hole-in-One During Masters Practice Round — On His Birthday!

"Hole-in-one’s are always special, even more so at Augusta National. Here’s to hoping it happens again later this week!" the golfer wrote on Instagram

Jon Rahm made an epic hole-in-one on Tuesday at the Augusta National Golf Club during a practice round ahead of the Masters Tournament — and the impressive shot came on his 26th birthday!

During the warm-up round Tuesday, Rahm skipped his ball over the water on the 16th hole — marking his second hole-in-one in two days during practice play, according to CBS Sports.

In a video shared by the Masters on Twitter, Rahm takes his swing, launching the ball over a pond. The ball skips at least three times before landing back on the green and gliding neatly into the hole.

"From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters," the tournament wrote alongside the footage.

On Instagram, the Spanish golfer shared a video of moment after his achievement. In the clip, the athlete puts his left arm up in triumph as he retrieves the ball from the hole to a smattering of applause.

"Hole-in-one’s are always special, even more so at Augusta National. Here’s to hoping it happens again later this week! @themasters," he wrote in the caption.

Rahm has finished in the top 10 in each of his last two Masters appearances, according to Yahoo! Sports. "It would mean a lot," he previously said of the possibility of wearing the iconic green winner's jacket, the outlet reported.

"Needless to say, it’s a special event for everybody who comes and competes at the Masters, and I would say there’s such Spanish history of champions here, with three great champions and three idols of mine, that I would love to be able to add my name to that list."

Rahm also said that his "heart goes out" to Sergio Garcia, who won the Masters Tournament in 2017, but is unable to play this year after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"And especially this year, being a little bit sad that Sergio is not going to be able to be part of this," Rahm said, per Yahoo! Sports. "My heart goes out to him. I know he had some bad times with COVID, losing family members, and now he’s got it as well."