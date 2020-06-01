Jon Jones Relinquishing UFC Light Heavyweight Belt After Sparring Over Salary with Dana White

Jon Jones is hanging up his UFC title.

On Sunday, the longtime light heavyweight champion, 32, said on Twitter that he plans to relinquish the belt and take time off from mixed martial arts.

"To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici," he said, after writing in a prior tweet, "Bones out, when you see me in the streets just call me JJ."

When one follower asked the athlete if he was indeed revoking his title, he responded "Yes."

"I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and Not feel my pay is worth it anymore," Jones wrote back to another follower.

Jones also said he had "nothing to gain" from fighting top light heavyweight contenders Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz, and that the two should fight for the vacant title.

"Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight," Jones wrote, before turning his attention to the UFC and writing, "Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then."

Jones' tweets come amid an ongoing war of words between himself and UFC President Dana White. According to ESPN, the two have been feuding over failed negotiations for a potential heavyweight fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Jones has claimed that the UFC informed him that he wouldn't make any additional money to move up a weight class.

"I’m not going to give up hope the way I’m taking this whole thing is @Ufc don’t want to budget the Jon Jones heavyweight move up right now," Jones wrote on Twitter Friday. "They should’ve just said that, lying on me and saying I asked for too much it’s just unfair. That was unnecessary."

In another tweet from Friday, Jones wrote, "Don’t be a f— liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bulls—Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything."

In a statement to PEOPLE, White, 50, said, "Jon Jones is one of the greatest to ever do it. The decision he wants to make regarding his career is up to him. The reality is that he’s made enough money from fighting that he’s now in the position to retire and never work again in his life.”

White addressed Jones' remarks at the UFC Las Vegas post-fight news conference on Saturday, according to ESPN, and said that Jones has "done a very good job of tarnishing" his own name.

"He can do whatever he wants," White said. "He wants to sit out, fight, he can do whatever. He can say whatever he wants publicly. It's his God-given right in America. He can say whatever he wants. When he's ready to come back, he can."

"In one of his tweets, he said I tarnished his name," White added. "I tarnished you? You've done a very good job of tarnishing you."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jones shared a video on Instagram that appeared to show him confronting two men whom he claimed were "destroying our cities" during a George Floyd protest in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In the video, Jones approaches the demonstrators in the street and demands to them, "give me the spray can," to which they comply.

"Is this sh— even about George Floyd anymore?!?" Jones captioned the video. "Why the f— are you punk a— teenagers destroying our cities!?? 🤬🤬 As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse."