Watch Jojo Siwa Nearly Get 'Trampled' by Phoenix Suns Player While Sitting Courtside

"I just saw my life flash before my eyes," Jojo Siwa said moments after Phoenix Suns player Jae Crowder nearly crashed into her during an NBA game

Jojo Siwa had a close call at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old star sported a Lakers jersey, matching socks, and two French braids as she watched the Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center).

But while sitting courtside, Siwa was almost knocked over by Suns player Jae Crowder.

The moment was captured on camera, the clip shared on the Suns' official Twitter page. In the video, Crowder can be seen chasing a ball as it bounced out of bounds in Siwa's direction. The NBA forward managed to catch the ball and throw it back on the court but wound up diving behind Siwa's chair, as she ducked and shielded her face with her hand.

Siwa appeared to be amazed at the exchange as she smiled in awe.

"How's it going down there, @itsjojosiwa?" the Suns asked while sharing the video, which currently has more than 202,000 views.

Seemingly in good spirits, Siwa replied, "Quite well."

She also reacted to the moment on her Instagram Stories, sharing a close-up video of her face and saying, "I just got trampled by a player."

"It was really cool. Also, I just saw my life flash before my eyes," she added. "If I wouldn't have ducked, I would've been out, down for the count. I think I would've got a broken neck... It's honestly really entertaining. It really spiced up the day."

NBA player and Dancing With the Stars winner Iman Shumpert, who competed against Siwa in season 30 of the celebrity dance competition, also shared the moment on his Instagram Stories, telling Siwa, "You were supposed to catch him and keep him safe."

Crowder chimed in on his Instagram Stories too, revealing the moment "hurt bad AF".

Siwa has been busy as she heads into the holidays, guest hosting Ellen on Wednesday after a successful run on Dancing with the Stars (she landed as the season's runner-up).

"I've been straight working every single day," the Dance Moms alum told PEOPLE at the AMAs in November.

She went on to say that she's ready to embrace the single life after she and her ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew split (the pair were together for nine months).

"Single JoJo is funny," Siwa said. "Every day she's like, 'I want to marry somebody,' and then the next day she's like, 'Ugh, I'm so happy to be single.'"

Days earlier, she told PEOPLE that she had yet to start dating after her split from Prew, but that she wouldn't mind a "cuddle buddy."