Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Among Figure Skaters Coming Together to Raise Money for COVID-19 Aid

Though there will be no Olympic games this year, some of the sports world’s most talented athletes are coming together to entertain and inspire Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Figure skaters from nine countries are will be featured on Friday night in Blades for the Brave, a one-hour livestream show hosted by Jason Brown and Gracie Gold to help healthcare workers on the front lines through Americares.

Among the superstar skaters participating are Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Scott Hamilton, Nancy Kerrigan, and Bradie Tennell.

Skaters will reveal how they’re handling self-isolation, with some sharing videos of themselves on-the-ice.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Americares, a health-focused relief organization providing critically needed protective gear and training for health workers in COVID-19 hot spots in the United States and around the world.

“When Blades for the Brave approached me to be a part of this special presentation, I was overwhelmed that the figure skating world was stepping up to bring some sparkle to such a grim time,” Weir, 35, tells PEOPLE. “I am so proud to be a part of this special event, with my fellow champions and entertainers, and I hope that our world finds some comfort and joy in our message and our commitment to assisting the heroes on the front lines of this fight with the help of Americares.”

Adds, Weir, “We will get through this together.”

Tune into Blades for the Brave at 8 p.m. EST on Friday on Bladesforthebrave.org, as well as on Americares’ Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel. Viewers can support Americares COVID-19 response by texting “BRAVE” to 80100 to make a $25 donation.

