"Too long away from the ice, 15 pounds too fat, triple axel, no excuses," Johnny Weir captioned his Instagram video

Johnny Weir Returns to the Ice and Skates to Lady Gaga's 'Perfect Illusion'

Figure skater Johnny Weir has been taking some time away from the ice recently. But if there’s one person who’s going to get the 32-year-old to lace up his skates again, it’s Lady Gaga.

The three-time U.S. National Champion returned to the rink on Wednesday – in a high-flying routine set to the 30-year-old singer’s latest single, “Perfect Illusion.”

“I love Lady Gaga and love supporting her so what better way to get back in shape than emoting to her new music?” Weir tells PEOPLE.

“Too long away from the ice,” Weir captioned the video from the Skating Club of Wilmington in Delaware.

Despite saying he was “15 pounds too fat,” Weir was still elegant as ever on the ice – jumping into a triple axel during his energetic practice session, and getting up quickly after falling down.

“No excuses” he added to the clip, which he posted across his social media channels.

Of course, Weir has been a longtime Gaga fan – even building an entire routine around her 2008 hit “Poker Face” for his 2009 performance at Fiesta on Ice.

He repeated the glitzy, passionate number for his 2010 exhibition go-around at the 2010 Nationals – placing third in the competition.

Weir has even interviewed the American Horror Story actress before, and looked back on the moment, in an early Throwback Thursday posting.

“She’s a big inspiration for me,” Weir previously told PEOPLE of Gaga.

“She’s been really supportive of me and my skating, and her family has been as well,” he continued. “I actually sat with her mom for her concert at Radio City and it was such a beautiful show. And the way her mom supports her is very much the way my mom supports me.”

The fashionable skater – who is known for his flamboyant style – also told PEOPLE that he steps up his looks when he hangs with his musical icon.